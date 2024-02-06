Kenny's Flippin Burgers: Bring a sense of humor and an appetite

We can take for granted a person or an item that we interact with daily, but if you change the backdrop, suddenly they become new again. On vacation, you may notice the way the tropical sunset hits your loved one's face and remember how beautiful you find them. Or maybe when you are hiking and you find a lovely scenic spot to eat and pull out your favorite sandwich, and it tastes better because of all of the fresh air and the view. The backdrop matters.

That's probably why I enjoyed my meal so much at Kenny's Flippin Burgers at the new location at 418 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Located in Scout Hall, Kenny's is in good company, nestled at the end of the building that also contains Speck Pizza and Omakase.

Kenny's Flippin Burgers serves big, crazy, over-the-top food and will proudly agree with that. Inside, a nifty wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling Cardinals mural dominates. The menu has been updated, but my personal favorites were still there. I tried something new, though, and thought that the Kenny's Fantasy Draft was going to be the way to go to try some of the crazy flavors. The Fantasy Draft allows you to choose four of the burgers, and they will be served as sliders, or little burgers. This allowed me to get a taste of four flavors without committing the whole of my stomach to one burger. Perfection.

The sliders came out on a pretty awesome spatula cradle, which looked like a chef had just pulled the burgers off of the grill. Presentation matters, too, and this was definitely a look.

The first slider I tried was my previous-location favorite, the Mr. Miyagi. The little beef patty was topped with a dollop of cream cheese, sweet and sour sauce and a fried piece of wonton. There is crunch, sweetness, creaminess; this burger hits all the right notes. It genuinely tastes like a crab rangoon with a pop of beefy meat, which may sound weird, but it just works — and well.