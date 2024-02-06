All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesOctober 26, 2019

Kennedy confirmed at Christ Evangelical Church

Renee Bankson Kennedy of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, was confirmed Sept. 29 at Christ Evangelical Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Daniel Johnson performed the confirmation rites. Her first communion was celebrated Oct. 6. After the confirmation, there was a reception held after the ceremony by the Mary-Martha Women's Group...

Renee Kennedy
Renee Kennedy

Renee Bankson Kennedy of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, was confirmed Sept. 29 at Christ Evangelical Church in Cape Girardeau.

The Rev. Daniel Johnson performed the confirmation rites.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Her first communion was celebrated Oct. 6.

After the confirmation, there was a reception held after the ceremony by the Mary-Martha Women's Group.

She became a member of the group Oct. 2.

Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy