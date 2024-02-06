Kennedy confirmed at Christ Evangelical Church

Renee Bankson Kennedy of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, was confirmed Sept. 29 at Christ Evangelical Church in Cape Girardeau.
The Rev. Daniel Johnson performed the confirmation rites.
Her first communion was celebrated Oct. 6.
After the confirmation, there was a reception held after the ceremony by the Mary-Martha Women's Group.
She became a member of the group Oct. 2.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.