Ken doll gets cornrows, beefy bod and new skin tones

NEW YORK -- He's been overshadowed by Barbie for decades, but Ken is finally getting some attention.

Mattel is introducing 15 new looks for the male doll, including different skin tones, body shapes and hair styles. Barbie had a similar makeover more than a year ago, both part of the toy company's plan to make its dolls more diverse and appealing to today's kids.

Ken hadn't changed much since he was introduced 56 years ago as Barbie's blue-eyed, chiseled boyfriend. Now he'll be sold in three body shapes: "slim," "broad" and "original."

He'll have modern hairdos, such as cornrows and man buns, and seven skin tones. And he will sport new fashions: think skinny ties, plaid shirts and graphic tees.

"We are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation," said Mattel's Lisa McKnight, who oversees the Barbie line.