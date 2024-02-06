Keeping Easter lilies in bloom

Christians all across America will probably have one or more Easter lilies adorning the altar in their church on Sunday. Their beautiful white blooms remind us of the resurrection of Jesus on Easter morning and of the white gown that he wore when meeting with his disciples after his resurrection.

After church, members usually take the lily home. I have a lot of church members ask me how to take care of it when they get it home. They want to keep it blooming as long as they can.

Some church members want to take the lily home and plant it outside. If you do that, place it in an area where is gets of lot of sun. When planting make sure that you add some peat moss to the soil that you take out of the planting hole. Rough up the root system, place it in the hole, and backfill with the combination of soil and peat moss. Then water it in with a high phosphorous fertilizer such as a 9/58/8.

After planting during, the rest of the growing season, water the plant as needed. Stick your finger in the soil. When it is dry to the touch, water it. When the soil is still moist to the touch don't water it. You can keep the plant looking beautiful throughout the rest of the Heartland's growing season.