Keeping cookbooks that spark joy

This month is National Cookbook Month, an ideal time, my wife "suggested," for me to pare down my cookbook collection, numbering in the hundreds.

Tired of seeing cookbooks not just in burgeoning bookcases, but all over the house, she reasoned that since we are staying home due to the pandemic I'd have plenty of time to tackle the job.

She was right, but even with all that time, trying to determine which of my cookbooks were essential and should be kept and which could be gotten rid of was not an easy task.

To be sure, some decisions were easy. After all, many of my cookbooks I've had for years and use often. They remind me of the one described by food writer Bee Wilson, a volume with "so many food stains it could probably be boiled and served as soup." Those I kept.

Other decisions were not easy. Do I need an Oreo cookbook containing dozens of recipes using the crushed cookie as an ingredient, none of which rival simply eating a couple of Oreos with a glass of milk? No. Do I need a cookbook devoted entirely to polenta? Probably not. Do I need a half dozen books on pie? Well, yes, actually.

Blitzkuchen or lightning cake, one of the many reasons why the Joy of Cooking has been the quintessential American cookbook for almost one hundred years. Submitted by Tom Harte

My idea of essential cookbooks is admittedly idiosyncratic. Besides all those pie cookbooks, I'd definitely pick Anne Bryn's beautiful "American Cake," a chronology of recipes spanning the last 350 years or so; Toronto pastry chef Regan Daley's marvelous "In the Sweet Kitchen," which contains my favorite frosting recipe, a fabulous coffee meringue buttercream; every book I have by Ina Garten, Dorie Greenspan, and Donna Hay (the Australian Martha Stewart); plus the classic "Silver Palate" cookbook.