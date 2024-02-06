Shuck: Keeping a song in your heart

​I pondered what had happened within the life of the stock-clerk that day. What caused him to want to sing regardless of the audience? What a joy! What a pleasure! From where did the desire come? I dared to think, it came from within his heart. Christian Scripture refers to making melody in our hearts. “Speaking to one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the lord, giving thanks always for all things to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ” (Ephesians 6:19-20). I noticed that the Scripture speaks of making melody in your heart but it says nothing about only singing in our hearts when everything is going well. Perhaps the clerk was having a good day, perhaps not. When we can sing from inside our heart, conditions make little difference in how we handle life. We have the courage and forbearance to pick up and go on refusing to allow negative thoughts to darken our days and plans. We can clear the negative debris out of our thoughts and shove the rocks of negativity and failure from the steady flowing of our river. We keep on singing within ourselves, thanking in God for everything, not merely the good, desirable and convenient. God puts a song in our hearts. Outside happenings do not determine our mood, excessively, if we keep His song in our hearts.

​God speaks to us in many different ways. Have you ever heard someone say, “God doesn’t speak to me?” I would venture to say that God speaks to everyone but we must be open to his words. What are the birds saying to us, on a day in which we’re sad? Does their warbling lift our spirits and bring a new perspective to us? Does listening to a song lend an unforeseen bit of wisdom when we need to hear what the music and words have to offer to our melancholy? Perhaps a friend makes a pertinent observation concerning our situation, as we linger over lunch. Did we hear it: Did we glean the insight from the passing comment of that friend, as he/she lifted their tea glass to their lips, and did we realize that our insides were singing? God had spoken and again placed a new song in our heart.