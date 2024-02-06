KC Wolf raises funds for SEMO Food Bank

Lucas Presson, Southeast Missourian assistant publisher/generation manager, presents a check for $1,200 to Sarah Garner, chief advancement officer of the SEMO Food Bank, on Friday, Aug. 25. The funds were raised from sales of Dan Meers' books at the 2023 Semoball Awards, presented by Southeast HEALTH. Meers, who serves as the Kansas City Chiefs mascot, KC Wolf, is the author of "Wolves Can't Fly" and "Mascot on Mission: Living of Life of Influence". Proceeds from his books support charities around the globe. Meers, who was the keynote speaker for this year's Semoball Awards, dedicated proceeds from books sold at the Southeast Missouri event to the SEMO Food Bank.