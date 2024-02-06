The insect here is called a katydid. It gets its name from the sound it makes when it rubs its wings together, singing out a loud "Katy did, Katy didn't" melody.

There are many species of katydids throughout the southern U.S. Most are green. They vary in length from about 1 inch to about 5 inches. This one is about 2 1/2-inches long from front of head to wing tip. I photographed it July 5.