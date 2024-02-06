Katie's frozen pizzas winning awards in this house

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria is an award-winning restaurant in St. Louis. Like everyone else, Katie's is doing its best to adapt to these rather unusual times, and its solution has been to start a frozen pizza mail order service. Since I am always in the mood for pizza, and especially award-winning pizza, I placed an order and let the food come to my front door.

I ordered the Six Frozen Wood Fired Pizza Box, and after shipping charges, the pizzas ended up costing a tad more than $23 apiece. This was definitely a luxury, but also an act of giving: for every frozen pizza purchased, Katie's donated a frozen pizza to a local food bank, so it was nice to know that other people got to enjoy these fantastic pizzas, just like my family and I did.

The pizza box came in the mail, with two foil insulation bags and dry ice. The nice thing about being so close to Katie's is that delivery is quick, and the pizzas were still frozen solid. The first night, we tried the Morel Mushroom (yep, you read that right ... morels!) and the Meatball. I cooked mine on a baking stone at 450 degrees. It said eight to 12 minutes, and I thought mine needed the full 12 minutes to look toasty and melted. But how did it taste? All of Katie's pizzas contain quality ingredients, and you can taste the extra care in the choices made.

The Morel Mushroom pizza was built up with morel mushrooms, black garlic butter, Stracchino cheese, leeks, Pecorino, lemon zest and sea salt. The onion flavor was strong and predominated, so pass on this one if you're not an onion fan. The mushrooms gave a hint of the glory that is a fresh morel and made me smile.

The Meatball pizza contained San Marzano tomato sauce, Neapolitan meatballs made with pork and beef, pine nuts, Fior di latte mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano. The meatballs were bite-sized, so eating the pizza wasn't awkward, and the cheese was melty and oozy.