Katherine Martin, Cape Girardeau suffrage leader

The 1920 Democratic National Convention was the first to occur after women received the vote by passage of the 19th Amendment. One of the delegates was a woman from Cape Girardeau, Mrs. Katherine Martin, who had made her mark at the State Convention by leading the effort to deny Sen. James Reed permission to be a delegate to the national convention. Reed opposed progressive reforms favored by the Democratic Party in Missouri, including U.S. entry into the League of Nations. Mrs. Martin led the attack, which resulted in the State Convention refusing Reed as a delegate by a vote of 1,070 to 90.

Katherine Mavity Martin was born in Paoli, Indiana, on Nov. 20, 1871. She married William Woodrow Martin in 1899, and they worked as educators in several locations while he finished his doctorate. Dr. Martin joined the faculty at the State Normal School in Cape Girardeau in 1905. The family moved to Wisconsin in 1911 to 1913, before Martin returned to Cape as director of the Training School in 1913. The couple built a house at 372 N. Henderson Street.

Katherine was active in the Wednesday Club, joining in 1907 and being elected president the following year. The club was strongly involved in civic life, and began to consider women's suffrage. While the members disagreed on voting for women, they did agree to bring suffragette Jane Addams to speak at Cape in October 1914.