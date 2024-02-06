Kate Hampton: ï¿½Your experiences make you who you areï¿½

Kate Hampton was the 28-year-old wife to Jim and mother to Bess in July of the mid-1970s when she found an unusually painful lump in her right breast. She had lost her own mother to ovarian cancer when she was 13, so she wasted no time before finding a surgeon to perform a needle biopsy.
Hampton says. at the time if you get fluid out of it, it is probably nothing, Hampton says. Its an infected milk gland, a cyst. Probably nothing. By the time I got home it was a three-hour drive there was a phone call from the surgeons office saying, Come back the next day. They had found malignant cells in the biopsy. So he put me on a schedule, and I was going to have surgery the following Friday.
After the cells were confirmed to be cancerous by the excisional biopsy, Hampton underwent a mastectomy of her right breast.
There was never any discussion, Hampton says, He was an older man and said, You dont worry about this, Ill take care of it. I was terrified. I had a 3-year-old, and I was pretty sure that Id be dead by August. That was the fear as it always is.
Hampton had chemotherapy for two years and never considered reconstruction. She made it to the five-year mark cancer-free. The concern her cancer would return was always in the back of her mind, however, due to the gene she knew she carried.
The big worry was Bess, Hampton says of her daughter. She has said she could never understand why going through school she knew things that her classmates did not. For example, she knew that when the little boy kept poking her, it meant he liked her. I told her, I was desperate for you to know everything I could ever teach you, before something happened. That worry was there for a fairly long time. It was panic every time I would go to the doctor. On the whole, I did very well.
Until she turned 60 and found another lump.
This time, Hampton had two tumors in her left breast and again opted to have a mastectomy, along with another round of chemotherapy and her first round of radiation.
Her family, her teaching career and the power of prayer are some of the things Hampton gives credit to for keeping her moving right along. She survived the disease and keeps working to overcome the turmoil that follows it.
Im a big believer in the experiences that you have make you who you are, Hampton says. I dont think I would be the person I am if I wouldnt have had this experience. The trick is to learn to enjoy where you are, regardless of how you got there.