Kassy Henson - Meadow Heights High School valedictorian

Parents: Alfred Doug and Mary Henson
Hometown: Patton, Missouri
Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Southeast Missouri State University and major in social work.
High-school activities: Beta Club, student council, FCCLA, Girl Scouts, Smokebusters, cross country.
Favorite high-school experience: My favorite experience was playing soccer in the courtyard with all my friends during lunch. We lived for fifth period to end so we could hurry and eat lunch and head outside.
Role model: My older sister, Kelly. I look up to her because she is everything I hope to be. She escapes the social norms and traditions that so many people let define them, and I admire her for that.
Advice to underclassmen: Try as many new things as possible. When looking back at school, the moments that stick out to me the most are the ones I was wary about doing or scared to go for.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: Memorable, fun, exhausting.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.