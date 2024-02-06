Kassy Henson - Meadow Heights High School valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: My favorite experience was playing soccer in the courtyard with all my friends during lunch. We lived for fifth period to end so we could hurry and eat lunch and head outside.

2017 Meadow Heights High School Valedictorian - Kassy Henson Fred Lynch

Role model: My older sister, Kelly. I look up to her because she is everything I hope to be. She escapes the social norms and traditions that so many people let define them, and I admire her for that.

Advice to underclassmen: Try as many new things as possible. When looking back at school, the moments that stick out to me the most are the ones I was wary about doing or scared to go for.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Memorable, fun, exhausting.