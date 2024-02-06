Kamala Harris just keeps getting worse

No matter how mentally diminished President Joe Biden is, you have to be horrified by who waits in the wings should he leave office before the expiration of his term.

Unfortunately, one of the many consequences of Biden's mental decline is an impairment of judgment that manifests itself in such reckless decisions as putting Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the border. It is like making a colicky infant the goalie of a professional hockey team. If Biden were more alert, I would suspect it was his way of seeking revenge against Harris and those who foisted her on to his presidential ticket.

Harris has neither a clue nor a rudder on this critically important issue, which, by any fair measure, now must be considered a crisis. She is a dedicated progressive, and progressives are flagrantly open-borders-oriented. But even more, she is a political opportunist and will say anything to salvage her hemorrhaging reputation.

Thus, after all the root-causes rhetoric and the castigation of anyone who properly advocates even a modest level of border enforcement, she told migrants during a press conference June 7, "Don't come here." "As one of our priorities, we will discourage illegal migration," she said. "And I believe if you come to our border, you will be turned back. Do not come. Do not come," she continued. "The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border."

Perhaps we should be grateful for the whiplash if it means we'll begin to see a saner border policy, but how can we possibly rely on the White House to enforce the border when it's signaled in every imaginable way that it is ideologically opposed to protecting our sovereignty?

She might have thought she was buying herself time against growing public concern over the border, but by mouthing those words, she placed herself directly in the path of the leftist mobs who control her party's power center. Following her comments, the reliably bizarre Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said it was "disappointing to see." "First, seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival," she tweeted. "Second, the US spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can't help set someone's house on fire and then blame them for fleeing." Who needs foreign enemies when domestic malcontents are in the highest levels of office here doing their bidding?

As much grief as Harris unwittingly brought on herself with her comments, she wasn't finished sabotaging herself. After the inevitable savaging that ensued, she feebly tried to talk her way out of her problems in an NBC News interview on Tuesday with Lester Holt, who asked her if she had plans to visit the border.