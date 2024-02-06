Kage House represents family legacy

As a sentinel watching over its subjects, the Kage House at 120 Broadway proudly overlooks Spanish Street and old Harmony Street, renamed Broadway around 1900. Most of its residential neighbors are long gone; fortunately it has lovingly been preserved.

Adorned with lacy grill work that reflects 18th century New Orleans architecture, it stands straight and beautiful. Eight-foot doors, high ceilings and poplar beams reinforce the wise plan of the architect.

The lot goes back to Louis Lorimier's original grant. The home and property were purchased by Frederick Kage in 1880.

Kage School on the west edge of the city is another family namesake. Frederick Kage's parents, Christian and Amelia, came from Germany. When Fred was 6, they moved into town from the farm for their children's educational opportunities. Christian donated the land, after which he and Henry Kempe built the original Kage log school, replaced in 1880.

Frederick grew and prospered, serving the community in many capacities. Before the age of 20, he was deputy sheriff, followed by county sheriff and internal revenue collector. He later served as coroner, clerk of the common pleas court, mayor for three terms, city council member and president of the board of education for nine years.

As a young lad during the Civil War, Frederick joined the 2nd Missouri Cavalry. He was given the dangerous assignment riding as a courier to Bloomfield on horseback. Later he was instrumental in searching for bushwhackers.