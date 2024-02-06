Just the facts -- vital records

The essential "facts" about our ancestors are their dates of birth, marriage and death. The collective name for these is "vital records." Vital records are kept under governmental authority and include such documents as birth certificates, marriage licenses (or certificates) and death certificates. Genealogists usually add divorce records to this list.

Vital records are crucial information for family historians, although oftentimes an approximate date or year will suffice. The main reason we need vital records is because they are the "skeleton" on which we can build a family tree and interpret other personal records. Vital records place an ancestor in a time and place, thus assisting with finding other records that document relationships. They often include the identity of parents, giving researchers another generation. Birth and death dates provide a "check" on other information. For example, if a family tree has an ancestor born two years after the mother died, either dates are incorrect or we have the wrong mother.

Oftentimes there are multiple individuals in the same location with the same name, either relatives named after other relatives or un-related individuals. Vital records allow researchers to determine whether there are multiple individuals of the same name and identify them. Vital records lead to additional opportunities for further research. One example is situations where birth records are lacking. Census, court, probate, tax and other records sometimes allow determination of approximate birth dates in these cases. A final reason for finding vital records is that lineage societies such as the Daughters of the American Revolution require either exact or approximate birth, death and marriage dates.

Where do we find vital records? Some record types contain information on multiple vital records. Church records are an excellent example. These often include baptisms (with parents' names), confirmations (which provide an approximate birth year if confirmation for that denomination occurred at a certain age), marriages and deaths. The quality of church records ranges from excellent in the case of Roman Catholic and Lutheran denominations, to non-existent for some congregations of many Protestant denominations. For example, circuit riders or ministers kept early Methodist and Baptist records. Thus, these records may be in journals in archives, with the descendants of the clergyman, or may not have survived. Fortunately, some have found their way to Methodist or Baptist archives.