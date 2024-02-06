Just once, if someone believed

There is a scene at the end of the movie "Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium" that has always puzzled me. In it, Mr. Magorium, the whimsical toy shop owner, gives Molly Mahoney, the unsure young emporium employee, a block of wood. It is, clearly, a gift Mr. Magorium regards highly and finds much worth in. She tells him she doesn't know what she's supposed to do with it. He says, "There are a million things one might do with a block of wood, but, Mahoney, what do you think would happen if someone just once believed in it?"
Then, in the very last scene of the movie, Molly sees the block of wood move. Bewildered, she tells it to move again, and it does. Gaining confidence and belief, she tells it to move again. It does. Soon, she is conducting the whole toy shop, reviving it from its colorless disarray, bringing back the color, bringing back the life. Through her conducting, she orchestrates a place that is vibrant, a space where people experience joy, delight, wonder.
As much as I love this movie, I never understood the block of wood. Until the other day.
I was biking part of the Katy Trail, a distance four and a half times farther than I'd ridden before. I wanted to make it the whole way -- it had been a dream of mine for a while. I knew I could do it, but also, I wasn't sure if I could do it because I had never done it yet. I had faith, but I didn't yet know. My friend rode with me the entire first day, and then, on the second day for the ride back, I was on my own.
The idea that maybe others would disapprove or think it was a little crazy and that I could turn around at any point were with me. But, as I rode along the trail, I received texts from random people at random times, encouraging me on, telling me I could do it. I had shared my location with several of my friends and family members, so I imagined them watching my progress across the map, cheering me on from their respective locations across the state. I realized this joy: There was a whole support system of people encouraging me, supporting me, believing I could do it and telling me so, when I wasn't sure myself. They knew I could, and they helped me to believe I could, too.
This helped me reflect: I believe in God, as in, I know and trust and love that God exists. But when it comes to the desires of my heart and the desires of God's heart, do I believe God can do these things? Or am I the person along the trail who gives dubious looks of doubt when God mentions the good, good end goal God has in mind?
Romans 8:24-25 (NAB) has been echoing in my head: "Hope that sees for itself is not hope. For who hopes for what one sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait with endurance."
The point of hope is that you don't know. But you give the benefit of the doubt anyway, regardless of if it's in vain or not, having faith that goodness could be yours, that there is love to catch you, love that will give you whatever you need for wherever you need to go.
As it turns out, I did the whole ride. My friend who rode with me the first day came and rode with me again when it got hard at the end. It was beautiful and so much fun, receiving the support of these people who love me and showing myself what I'm made of.
If this is what I, as a fallible human, can do when someone believes in me -- imagine what our good and all-capable God can do if, just once, we believe in him.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.