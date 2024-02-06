Just once, if someone believed

There is a scene at the end of the movie "Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium" that has always puzzled me. In it, Mr. Magorium, the whimsical toy shop owner, gives Molly Mahoney, the unsure young emporium employee, a block of wood. It is, clearly, a gift Mr. Magorium regards highly and finds much worth in. She tells him she doesn't know what she's supposed to do with it. He says, "There are a million things one might do with a block of wood, but, Mahoney, what do you think would happen if someone just once believed in it?"

Then, in the very last scene of the movie, Molly sees the block of wood move. Bewildered, she tells it to move again, and it does. Gaining confidence and belief, she tells it to move again. It does. Soon, she is conducting the whole toy shop, reviving it from its colorless disarray, bringing back the color, bringing back the life. Through her conducting, she orchestrates a place that is vibrant, a space where people experience joy, delight, wonder.

As much as I love this movie, I never understood the block of wood. Until the other day.

I was biking part of the Katy Trail, a distance four and a half times farther than I'd ridden before. I wanted to make it the whole way -- it had been a dream of mine for a while. I knew I could do it, but also, I wasn't sure if I could do it because I had never done it yet. I had faith, but I didn't yet know. My friend rode with me the entire first day, and then, on the second day for the ride back, I was on my own.

The idea that maybe others would disapprove or think it was a little crazy and that I could turn around at any point were with me. But, as I rode along the trail, I received texts from random people at random times, encouraging me on, telling me I could do it. I had shared my location with several of my friends and family members, so I imagined them watching my progress across the map, cheering me on from their respective locations across the state. I realized this joy: There was a whole support system of people encouraging me, supporting me, believing I could do it and telling me so, when I wasn't sure myself. They knew I could, and they helped me to believe I could, too.