Just getting through the day

One bird chased another as they scrambled toward the feeder. Their scrumptious entrees were laid out, neatly, within easy reach of the perches. The birds took a few bites, then flew away, only to return for more, later. They were only worried about the now -- not what tomorrow held. Robins, blue jays and wrens filled their stomachs with nourishment, just for today. They will let tomorrow take care of tomorrow.

The longtime truism, "one day at a time" is definitely one worth pondering and it's been extremely valuable in my life. I'm amazed at the amount of people that are realizing the truth and comfort that's found within its meaning--myself included. If we could become like the birds and most other wild-life -- we too, would live less stressful lives. As the years have passed by for me, I recognize how important it is, to take things a little at a time -- to stop anticipating what may happen in weeks, years and a lifetime, ahead. Instead, I now, put my faith in God, and Jesus's words of advice. I derive special comfort from His Sermon on the Mount. A particularly pertinent, useful, and stress-relieving assurance that Jesus offers is "Therefore, take no thought about tomorrow, for tomorrow will take thought about the things of itself. Sufficient to the day is the trouble thereof (Matthew 6:34). How many take, seriously, the security and comfort that's offered in those words?

If we could only believe that everything would be alright if we compressed our repertoire of expectations into one day files. Norman Vincent Peale recommended in his book, "The power of positive thinking," to "live in day-tight compartments." Ah h, if we could only accomplish that feat, most of our stress would go away. We would know that it's possible to get through "just one day." Most believe they can hold on a little bit longer to make it through 24 hours. That's really all that is asked of us. Meditate on this and I assure you that your life will change for the better.