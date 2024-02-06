Just getting through the day

One bird chased another as they scrambled toward the feeder. Their scrumptious entrees were laid out, neatly, within easy reach of the perches. The birds took a few bites, then flew away, only to return for more, later. They were only worried about the now -- not what tomorrow held. Robins, blue jays and wrens filled their stomachs with nourishment, just for today. They will let tomorrow take care of tomorrow.
The longtime truism, "one day at a time" is definitely one worth pondering and it's been extremely valuable in my life. I'm amazed at the amount of people that are realizing the truth and comfort that's found within its meaning--myself included. If we could become like the birds and most other wild-life -- we too, would live less stressful lives. As the years have passed by for me, I recognize how important it is, to take things a little at a time -- to stop anticipating what may happen in weeks, years and a lifetime, ahead. Instead, I now, put my faith in God, and Jesus's words of advice. I derive special comfort from His Sermon on the Mount. A particularly pertinent, useful, and stress-relieving assurance that Jesus offers is "Therefore, take no thought about tomorrow, for tomorrow will take thought about the things of itself. Sufficient to the day is the trouble thereof (Matthew 6:34). How many take, seriously, the security and comfort that's offered in those words?
If we could only believe that everything would be alright if we compressed our repertoire of expectations into one day files. Norman Vincent Peale recommended in his book, "The power of positive thinking," to "live in day-tight compartments." Ah h, if we could only accomplish that feat, most of our stress would go away. We would know that it's possible to get through "just one day." Most believe they can hold on a little bit longer to make it through 24 hours. That's really all that is asked of us. Meditate on this and I assure you that your life will change for the better.
I talked with a friend, Jennie, by text message recently. I had not communicated with her in a while but I texted Jennie to wish her a happy birthday. She thanked me when I said, "Have a great birthday," and then she surprised me with her next few texted words. "I just lost my husband to Coved. One day at a time is about all I can do." I was shocked and saddened by her news. I knew what hardship she would now face as a suddenly widowed woman, although I haven't faced such a heart-wrenching experience. I caught the words, she whispered, that described her state of mind, that day. "One day at a time is about all I can do." I believe that most of us can relate to the feelings she expressed. We may be going through dire circumstances, presently, or we have endured situations where our emotions are strained to the limit. Our energy is gone and we wonder how long, or if, we can keep going.
I took the time, after receiving her response concerning her husband, and mediated on the words. Although the phrase, "one day at a time," can seem outdated and, perhaps, trite to some; I find that advice from Jesus's Sermon on the Mount to be every bit as useful as it ever was. To get through only one day doesn't seem nearly as difficult as facing the next week, month, or year, when we're feeling alone, perhaps rejected, like a failure and distressed, period. Thankfully, we are advised to endure "only one day at a time." Knowing this, can bring an immeasurable amount of confidence and peace.
Now, I pay more attention to the birds confidently eating, and I am awestruck as I watch them fly by. They have such avid trust in their ability, and they refuse to mar their days thinking about tomorrow. We can have an attitude like they, knowing that few things are insurmountable when we take small bites, small steps, and approach our problems, one step and one day at a time. Hopefully we can truly take the words to heart and stop rushing through life, ceasing to worry about what tomorrow might bring. Join me in trying.
