The Bible teaches the principle of the Sabbath. During creation, we read that God rested on the seventh day. Keeping the Sabbath holy is one of the Ten Commandments. If you have studied the Old Testament or if you have Jewish friends, you know that technically the Sabbath is Saturday. Some denominations worship on Saturdays for this reason.

For New Testament Christians, who believe in the New Covenant established by Jesus, we worship on Sunday. This is because Jesus rose from the dead on a Sunday. The scribes and pharisees were legalistic and had added many man-made rules to the Sabbath. They accused Jesus of breaking the Law for healing on the Sabbath. Jesus taught us that God made the Sabbath for the benefit of people, and he did not create people for the Sabbath.

Do you think that the Sabbath, or a day set aside for rest and worship is still a good idea today? The principle of rest applies to people, animals, and even the land. Farmers rotate crops to rest the soil and keep it fertile. If you want to perform well mentally, you need to make sure you get plenty of sleep. Students who are neglected by parents often do poorly in school, and one of the reasons is that they do not have a set bedtime.

While I understand that there are Saturday night worship services, I still associate Sunday mornings as a time for church attendance. When I drive to church on Sundays, I cannot help but notice people who are doing other things as if Sunday is just another day. Have you ever sat in church, in the summer, while the sounds of a lawn mower compete with the music or message?