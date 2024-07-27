Junk, treasure and keepsake

Others might not even want that little stand. And if someone did want it, the stand would be painted. It's fine like it is. Reminds me of a desk I bought from Lynn at a painting shop down in Sikeston, Missouri. I'd seen it sitting in his shop, so one day I asked him if he'd consider selling it. We were in his shop in about a week, and he mentioned he'd sell me the little desk. It was exactly what I wanted. Exactly! I didn't haggle with Lynn but bought it on the spot and loaded it up. It sits in front of my chair in the living room. It had been repained sometime in the distant past, so there were scratches and wear marks. Others would repaint, but I'll pass. If I ever do anything to change the color, it will be to remove the paint and go back to the wood color. Some wouldn't have it in their house, but to me it's a treasure.

Kind of like an old pickup say back in the 1940s or 1950s. Most everyone who has bought an old pickup from back in those days have spent a bloody fortune redoing it, painting it and putting it in new condition. I'll bet some of those pickups have $50,000 tied up in them. A friend of mine, Gary, had an old pickup he would drive around Scott City. It was rusty from end to end. Ran good though. Seat was ratty in it. Floorboards were rusty. If I could have talked Gary out of the pickup I'd probably have just driven it like it was. May have fixed some rusted out floorboards or the seat. To me it was a reminder of bygone days when life was slower and more down to earth. The little split windows was the air conditioning. The light dimmer switch was down on the floor. The battery was under the floor on the passenger side. It had a three speed on the column. Some would say it was a junker, but to me it would have been a treasure and a keepsake. I'm not a mechanic, but I'd have carried a set of tools with me everywhere I went just in case.

When we see something sitting out in the yard or in a dilapidated building or in some field along some back road, it might be more than just junk. It might be memories of bygone days when both the old "something" and the "old timer" were younger and in their prime. Ask about it if you have the time or simply make time! I don't think you will be disappointed. There's a story there waiting to be remembered and unpacked and brought to life. Do be careful though. That old timer may have an old rusty shotgun for smart aleck visitors. Take your time. Be honest. And most important really care!