June Yard of the Month -- Gloria Kaiser

Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded the June Yard of the Month to Gloria Kaiser, who gardens on Minnesota Street in Cape Girardeau.

This small but very neat front yard is eye-catching and made colorful by the potted moss rose succulent, also known as purslane (Portulaca oleracea), growing showy in a variety of colors. As it grows larger, the moss rose will trail over the edge of the pot. Alternating colors of pink and deep rose Dianthus grow in a circle at the base. A large blue pot of eye-catching purple Petunias adds color to this front yard. It is hard to beat the colorful addition annuals make in a garden, and pots of color add to the pleasing view.

Brick edged beds are used all around the garden to contain plants, to keep grass at bay and to add to the well-kept look of this yard. Round river rock fills the beds for a ground cover.

Another interesting yard feature is the use of blue bottles added to branches of a spring blooming pink azalea (Rhododendron 'Girard Pink'). Kaiser told of thinking of cutting the dead branches, but decided to use them for yard art by adding the bottles for a pleasing artful aspect.