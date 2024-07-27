June Yard of the Month -- Gloria Kaiser

Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded the June Yard of the Month to Gloria Kaiser, who gardens on Minnesota Street in Cape Girardeau.
This small but very neat front yard is eye-catching and made colorful by the potted moss rose succulent, also known as purslane (Portulaca oleracea), growing showy in a variety of colors. As it grows larger, the moss rose will trail over the edge of the pot. Alternating colors of pink and deep rose Dianthus grow in a circle at the base. A large blue pot of eye-catching purple Petunias adds color to this front yard. It is hard to beat the colorful addition annuals make in a garden, and pots of color add to the pleasing view.
Brick edged beds are used all around the garden to contain plants, to keep grass at bay and to add to the well-kept look of this yard. Round river rock fills the beds for a ground cover.
Another interesting yard feature is the use of blue bottles added to branches of a spring blooming pink azalea (Rhododendron 'Girard Pink'). Kaiser told of thinking of cutting the dead branches, but decided to use them for yard art by adding the bottles for a pleasing artful aspect.
Other plantings in the front yard beds are several varieties of variegated white and green Hostas, purple flowered spiderwort (Tradescartia) and elephant ear plants (Colocasia). Because the elephant ear bulbs are planted next to the house, the warmth of the bricks creates a microclimate where the bulbs do not freeze, and grow again in the summer months.
Along side of the house purple and pink Hydrangea grow with Lily of the valley (Convallaria majalis) and Hosta.
In the back area a large oval-shaped patio is complete with a table and chairs for relaxing. The large Eastern red cedar (Juniperus virginiana) shades the space with a planting bed beneath it. Four o'clock plants or the marvel of Peru (Mirabilis jalapa) display colors of deep pink, variegated yellow and pink and grow next to the house in several areas. Rose-colored Verbena Canadensis and sweet William (Dianthus barbatus) add flowering interest also.
The backyard showcases the wide open lawn space, all ready for a game of badminton. Several beds of pink and also, white blooming peonies (Paeonia) mark the back edge of the yard. Using purple blooming Iris to grow all around an old and unused fire pit makes a creative disguise and a beautiful view in the backyard. Growing inside the pit together, and adding textural interest are vining sweet pea (Lathyrus odoratus) and Snow on the Mountain (Euphorbia marginata). A rain barrel collects water from a house gutter for watering the flower beds.
"Thank you to Gloria Kaiser for giving us some great ideas to use in our gardens, and congratulations for planting a colorful garden and helping to make our city a more beautiful place to live and enjoy," Ramblewood Garden Club member Julie McDonald said.
