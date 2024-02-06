Jumping ducks

Dress appropriately for the cold and don't lose confidence.

On this morning, I took several second-rate photos of ducks before I finally got this one. These mallards were swimming in the thick, flooded grass. I could hear their chatter although I couldn't see them. They were slowly swimming in my direction. I hid near this relatively open area and waited for them. When they got into position, I coughed. They jumped, and I got the photo I was hoping for.