Jumping ducks

PUXICO, Mo. -- Be prepared to spend time walking, waiting and hoping the ducks will cooperate.
Dress appropriately for the cold and don't lose confidence.
On this morning, I took several second-rate photos of ducks before I finally got this one. These mallards were swimming in the thick, flooded grass. I could hear their chatter although I couldn't see them. They were slowly swimming in my direction. I hid near this relatively open area and waited for them. When they got into position, I coughed. They jumped, and I got the photo I was hoping for.
