February 12, 2022

Jumping ducks

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
PUXICO, Mo. -- Be prepared to spend time walking, waiting and hoping the ducks will cooperate.

Dress appropriately for the cold and don't lose confidence.

On this morning, I took several second-rate photos of ducks before I finally got this one. These mallards were swimming in the thick, flooded grass. I could hear their chatter although I couldn't see them. They were slowly swimming in my direction. I hid near this relatively open area and waited for them. When they got into position, I coughed. They jumped, and I got the photo I was hoping for.

Column
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

