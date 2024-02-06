July yard of the month

We always enjoy learning about new ideas used the gardens of our Yard of the Month winners. Gardeners always need a good phone app for finding plant names on their phones. One new thing we learned from Barbara was how to use the plant finder app. First, take a picture of the plant in question, then pull the picture up and right below the picture is an encircled "i". Press that circle and the word "Plant" will show under the picture. Press "Plant" and the common and the botanical names will give you the information you need. The other new idea we liked was a squirrel deterrent device she has on her bird feeders. Who has not tired of squirrels eating most of their bird seed? Barbara uses "squirrel cones" around the vertical shaft of the feeders. Squirrels cannot climb past them, so the bird seed feeds the birds and not the squirrels. The Ramblewood Garden Club congratulates the Wards for planting a beautiful yard and making our great city a more inviting place to live.