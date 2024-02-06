Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded the July Yard of the Month to Joe Marvel, who lives and gardens at 1903 College St. here in Cape Girardeau.

Marvel is a Navy veteran who spent his Navy service at Long Beach, California. His duties included being a chef and driver for the Base Commander. Marvel proudly displays his American flag on the front of his home. Several large varieties of potted Coleus welcome visitors to the front porch, along with a hanging basket of white Petunias. Marvel researches each plant in his yard on how to provide the best possible care.

The front yard displays a perfectly shaped maple tree (Acer), while five burning bush shrubs (Euonymus alatus) line the driveway, turning bright red in the fall. Marvel planted those shrubs as a future hedge. Evergreen junipers (Juniperus) allow a space for traffic to the side yard, where a large purple blooming Wisteria adds color and interest. A red leaf crape myrtle (Langerstroemia indica) is relatively new to the side yard and promises to be a showy addition.