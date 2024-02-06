Submitted by Nancy Bahn The Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded its July Yard of the Month to Mr. Marvin Smith, who gardens at his home in Shadybrook Village on Bloomfield Road. Mr. Smith, 92 years young, is a wonderful role model for maintaining a neat and well-manicured yard. His surrounding lawn features trimmed boxwood, azaleas, hanging baskets of purple petunias, potted impatients, and a clematis covered archway leading to his pergola. He built the metal roof onto his pergola which provides shade and a cool breeze with the overhead fan. This social area features a covered grill area, seating for relaxing and eating, lights for ambience, and even a built-in refrigerator for root beer. Surrounding this patio are hanging fern baskets, potted yellow hibiscus, variegated hosta and potted petunias, along with the soothing sound of a nearby fountain. Mr. Smith has five yard fountains and a new flag pole in front of his home, all of which he installed himself. Congratulations to Mr. Marvin Smith for making his yard and Cape Girardeau a more beautiful place to live. Shown with Mr. Smith are garden club members Nadine Davis and Jeep McCart. BOTTOM: Although the Ramblewood Garden has not in the past awarded an honorable mention for a Yard of the Month, we have done so for July because it has been proven to us that it is almost impossible to make your own yard beautiful without also adorning an adjacent yard. Mr. and Mrs. Irvin and Peggy Landewee deserve this honor. Living next to Mr. Smith, their yard boasts edging of variegated hosta, red shrub roses alternating with mugo pine form an end bed, and a large hanging basket of yellow and red petunias welcomes at the front porch area. Two large, potted yellow hibiscus plants edge their patio and nearby, the lush grass lawn supports a bed of yellow pansies surrounding a red gazing ball on a pedestal. Mr. Landewee also maintains Mrs. Baker’s yard, their 97 year old neighbor living up the street. We congratulate the Landewees for impacting their neighborhood and our beautiful city with their gardening efforts. Shown in center are Peggy and Irvin Landewee with Ramblewood Garden Club members Nadine Davis and Jeep McCart.