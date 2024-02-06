Julius Wilhelm Gerhardt: A builder of dreams

J.W. Gerhardt's attributes of hard work and frugality came from his German roots. With the humble beginnings of a third-grade education, J.W. was a self-taught builder, researcher and historian of local Native Americans, as well as horticulturist who could name every plant's Latin nomenclature.

While growing up in the Old Appleton area, "Willie" was a free spirit with imagination and curiosity. He loved Indian lore and collecting arrowheads in the potato patch while helping his parents. He studied and drew maps of the Old Appleton region.

In 1904 during the World's Fair, he left for St. Louis to pursue the carpentry trade. Returning in 1908, he married his sweetheart, Rosalie Woeltje. They became parents of Kermit, Burton, Reginald, William, Julius, Betty and Sally. Three sons joined in the business.

Building structures of beauty gave Gerhardt much satisfaction. From his location on the corner of Independence and Sprigg streets in 1920, J.W. and his crew put nails in over 500 homes, as well as commercial landmarks throughout Cape Girardeau and the area. He soon acquired the reputation as "one of the best and well-known construction companies of Southeast Missouri."

Among his many landmarks were Marquette Cement plant, Farmers and Merchant Bank, Southeast Missouri Hospital additions, International Shoe, Hecht Clothing Store, Southeast Missouri School of Nursing, Magill Science Hall, May Greene School, Jefferson School, Clippard School, Central Junior High, 24 Frisco Railroad depots, 48 Southwestern Bell buildings; Capaha Park swimming pool, 1912 Hirsch Building, Centenary Methodist Church, Southeast Missourian Building, Alvarado Station and Cafe, Rialto Theater, Esquire Theater, Marquette Hotel and the old Federal Building.