Julia Roberts, Constance Wu celebrated at InStyle Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Julia Roberts was brought to tears by "Notting Hill" writer Richard Curtis, Jeff Goldblum showed off his socks and celebrated his 66th birthday with a cupcake, and Constance Wu spoke to the power of representation Monday night at a glitzy soiree in Los Angeles.

Stylists, designers and celebrities from Jennifer Aniston to Clare Waight Keller, who designed Meghan Markle's wedding gown, gathered at The Getty Center for drinks and dinner at the fourth annual InStyle Awards. The event celebrates those behind the scenes, such as hairstylist Chris McMillan, who created "The Rachel," and makeup artist James Kaliardos, who counts Hillary Clinton and Rihanna as clients.

While many of the speeches stayed light and breezy, Curtis, who was tasked with introducing Roberts, the evening's "style icon," recounted a story about when the actress discovered his daughter was quite ill.

"She took off her Jimmy Choo shoes that she was wearing and gave them to us to give to our daughter," Curtis said. "I remember her wandering around Knightsbridge with no shoes on, and I thought that is exactly the quintessence of who she is -- completely gorgeous and completely normal and human and modest at the same time."

When Roberts took the stage, she said Curtis' intro had made her cry.