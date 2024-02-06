Judge tosses Girl Scouts' recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts

NEW YORK -- A federal judge rejected Girl Scouts' claims Thursday that the Boy Scouts created marketplace confusion and damaged their recruitment efforts by using words like "scouts" and "scouting" in recruitment drives.

Manhattan Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled the Boy Scouts of America can describe their activities as "scouting" without referring to gender and the matter does not need to be put to a jury.

Hellerstein said his written decision caps a "serious, contentious and expensive" litigation and necessitates dismissal of the lawsuit brought by the Girl Scouts of the United States of America.

"In truth, Girl Scouts' complaint is based, not on concern for trademark confusion, but on fear for their competitive position in a market with gender neutral options for scouting," Hellerstein wrote. "Though Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts may now compete more than they once did, neither organization can preempt the other's use of the Scout Terms and their trademarks are not likely to be confused."

The lawsuit was filed in late 2018, a year after the Boy Scouts announced boy scouting and cub scouting would be open to girls, leading the organizations to compete for members after social trends and a rise in sports league participation drove down membership for decades. The pattern worsened when the pandemic hit.

Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in the retail store in 2020 at the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township, Pennsylvania Associated Press file

"The Boy Scouts adopted the Scout Terms to describe accurately the co-ed nature of programming, not to confuse or exploit Girl Scouts' reputation," Hellerstein wrote. "Such branding is consistent with the scout-formative branding Boy Scouts has used for a century, including in its co-ed programs that have existed since the 1970s."

The term "scout" is descriptive of both the Boy Scouts' and Girl Scouts' programming, the judge wrote.

"The Boy Scouts' decision to become co-ed, even if it affects Girl Scouts' operations, does not demonstrate bad faith," the judge added.