Judge Robert and Jennie Wilson contribute much to early Cape Girardeau

At the turn of the century, Harmony Street (Broadway) was dotted with multi-storied, pretentious manors. Positioned at a prominent lot on the corner of Fountain and Hormony was the home of popular attorney Robert Love Wilson and wife, Jennie.

Robert was born in Caldwell County, Kentucky, in 1838. His father, James, was the son of a stone cutter in Scotland. Robert obtained his law degree from Cumberland School of Law in Lebanon, Tennessee, before relocating to Cape Girardeau in 1868. His first acquaintance was George Greene, father of teacher, Miss May Greene.

The first officers of the Cape County Bar Association, formed in 1907, were Wilson Cramer, B.C. Hardesty, I.R. Kelso and Robert Wilson.

Highly respected, Wilson was elected to the Missouri Legislature, after which he was appointed as judge of the Court of Common Pleas from 1882-88.

Robert was married to Allie, who died following the birth of their daughter, Virginia, in 1870.

Shortly after losing his wife, the young debonnaire widower met the young daughter of wealthy North Cape County landowners, Frank and Eliza Allen.

Jane "Jennie" and her sister, Julia, received their education in young ladies' finishing schools in New Orleans and Baltimore. Returning home, Jennie met and fell in love with Robert. They were married in December 1873 in her mother's home on North Pacific Street, following her father's death after the Civil War.