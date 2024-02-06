All sections
FeaturesJuly 10, 2021

Judge Robert and Jennie Wilson contribute much to early Cape Girardeau

At the turn of the century, Harmony Street (Broadway) was dotted with multi-storied, pretentious manors. Positioned at a prominent lot on the corner of Fountain and Hormony was the home of popular attorney Robert Love Wilson and wife, Jennie. Robert was born in Caldwell County, Kentucky, in 1838. ...

Beverly Hahs
Queen Anne style brick home of Judge Robert and Jane "Jennie" Wilson at 338 Broadway, now the home of the Marquette. The elaborate house boasted gingerbread wood trim, porches and three fireplaces. Judge Wilson died in his home May 22, 1914.
Queen Anne style brick home of Judge Robert and Jane "Jennie" Wilson at 338 Broadway, now the home of the Marquette. The elaborate house boasted gingerbread wood trim, porches and three fireplaces. Judge Wilson died in his home May 22, 1914.Drummers Supplement, 1905; Southeast Missourian archive

At the turn of the century, Harmony Street (Broadway) was dotted with multi-storied, pretentious manors. Positioned at a prominent lot on the corner of Fountain and Hormony was the home of popular attorney Robert Love Wilson and wife, Jennie.

Robert was born in Caldwell County, Kentucky, in 1838. His father, James, was the son of a stone cutter in Scotland. Robert obtained his law degree from Cumberland School of Law in Lebanon, Tennessee, before relocating to Cape Girardeau in 1868. His first acquaintance was George Greene, father of teacher, Miss May Greene.

The first officers of the Cape County Bar Association, formed in 1907, were Wilson Cramer, B.C. Hardesty, I.R. Kelso and Robert Wilson.

Highly respected, Wilson was elected to the Missouri Legislature, after which he was appointed as judge of the Court of Common Pleas from 1882-88.

Robert was married to Allie, who died following the birth of their daughter, Virginia, in 1870.

Judge Robert Love Wilson, 1838-1914. Elected to the Missouri Legislature 1872 and judge of the Court of Common Pleas until 1888.
Judge Robert Love Wilson, 1838-1914. Elected to the Missouri Legislature 1872 and judge of the Court of Common Pleas until 1888.Submitted

Shortly after losing his wife, the young debonnaire widower met the young daughter of wealthy North Cape County landowners, Frank and Eliza Allen.

Jane "Jennie" and her sister, Julia, received their education in young ladies' finishing schools in New Orleans and Baltimore. Returning home, Jennie met and fell in love with Robert. They were married in December 1873 in her mother's home on North Pacific Street, following her father's death after the Civil War.

The newly wedded couple built their three-storied red brick Queen Anne home at 338 Broadway, current location of the Marquette. Jennie was a leader in many worthwhile organizations in the community. Entertaining often, they were known for their Southern style hospitality.

Of the three children born to the couple, only one lived to adulthood. Daughter Allene, their youngest, was born on May 24, 1896. She became the wife of Frederick Groves, owner of the Ford dealership in Cape. Allene became very active in the Nancy Hunter Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, the organization of which her mother was a charter member in 1901. From 1956-59 Allene was elected DAR President General.

An avid reader, Judge Wilson was known for his extensive historical research library, especially for the life and exploits of Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton.

Jane "Jennie" Allen Wilson, 1853-1936, wife of Judge Robert Wilson. Very active in Cape Girardeau organizations, including Christ Episcopal Church. Known for her southern hospitality.
Jane "JennieÃ® Allen Wilson, 1853-1936, wife of Judge Robert Wilson. Very active in Cape Girardeau organizations, including Christ Episcopal Church. Known for her southern hospitality.Submitted

Following a highly successful legal career of 46 years, Judge Wilson died on May 22, 1914, at the age of 75.

Friends and family joined the widow, Jennie, and two daughters, Virginia Wilson Cassidy and Miss Allene, at the family home for funeral services, officiated by the Rev. J.J. Clapton of Christ Episcopal Church.

Following the judge's passing, Jennie chose to remain at the Broadway home until it was razed for the Marquette Hotel in 1927. At that time she moved to the Groves' home to live with her daughter and son-in-law at 916 College Hill until her death on Oct. 6, 1936, at age 83. Her services were held at the Christ Episcopal Church of which she was one of its founders.

Both Judge Robert Love and Jennie Wilson are buried in Lorimier Cemetery.

