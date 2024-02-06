JStreet Eats serves up food, fun and a side of nostalgia

Marketing is that wonderful thing where complete strangers subtly try to convince us to buy things or buy into ideas. As a writer, storyteller and student of everything psychology, I appreciate a good marketing strategy. The sheer number of people who admit they watch the Super Bowl each year "just for the commercials" proves I am not alone in this regard.
As a survivor of the '80s bold, obnoxious, and in-your-face product placement style of marketing (did we actually wear Coca-Cola brand clothing?), I thought I was above the influence. Untouchable. I was wrong.
One moment, I was living in the present while enthusiastically embracing the future. I wondered if it was normal to feel like you are on the cusp of something great at 49 years old. While other people my age seemed to be voluntarily slowing down, I felt like I was just getting started. Ready or not, world, here I come!
Then, I went to McDonalds for a McNuggets fix and ...
I found myself back in 1983.
What?
A sign advertising Grimace's Birthday shake met me at the drive-through.
What?
Grimace has a birthday? Apparently, he is 52. Having enjoyed my fair share of McDonalds birthday parties as a child, I felt compelled to imbibe a purple treat in his honor. I bopped along to Toto and Cyndi Lauper as I sipped the sweet blueberry-ish concoction.
Thus, my trek through an '80s themed rabbit hole began.
Later, as I researched restaurants recommended by valued friends, I came across JStreet Eats. The moment I saw they had an '80s vibe, I knew it was fate. This was no coincidence. I was being summoned to something special.
I woke up early Saturday morning, slid into some jeans, pulled the "Word" typewriter T-shirt designed by local-ish artist L.A. Marler over my head, slipped on my ode to the l'80s checkerboard Van's sneakers and headed out the door. I had every intention of removing my gel nail color once and for all that day and returning to my low-maintenance life, but an hour after leaving the salon I found myself with shiny blue chrome nails, the same color as my favorite pair of jelly shoes back in the l'80s. It was meant to be.
I daydreamed. Maybe, while casually catching up with my friend over lunch, I would glance across the room and lock eyes with the love of my life. Maybe, I'd be abducted by aliens.
Stranger things have happened.
We arrived and immediately immersed ourselves in the casual, fun vibe. The theme was clear without being over the top.
The menu offered appetizers, burgers, hoagies, salads and woodfire pizzas. There were enough options on the menu to provide variety without being overwhelming. I ordered the Chicken & Pig with ranch hoagie while my friend settled on the Meatzilla woodfire pizza. They had a full bar and several signature cocktails that sounded tempting. I resisted the "The Dude" (story of my life) and stuck with a soft drink.
Here is where I must ask for your forgiveness. The moment happened. That feeling I remembered from the '80s? First it was Kevin from kindergarten. Then it was Mr. Roy, our playground protector and superhero. It happened. The all-encompassing, illogical crush that demands your attention and steals your focus.
Pure infatuation.
As my friend was talking, my eyes glanced across the room behind him. I spontaneously squealed with delight. My friend instinctively knew he had become the third wheel as I found my way across the room and spent the next 15 minutes or 5 hours (time stood still) with the object of my affection.
Ms. Pac-man.
Five bucks later, I knew I had found the source of pure, unadulterated joy in the day. I set the high score. It wasn't impressively high and probably just due to the game being reset. In fact, by the time you read this, my score will probably be a thing of the past, but for one brief shining moment, all was right in the world.
The perfect storm of marketing seems to be replacing boho chic with '80s magic, and I am all in to buy what they are selling.
If you are searching for good food and fun in a great atmosphere, give JStreet Eats a try.
JStreet Eats is located at 106 N. Jackson St., Perryville, MO. You can call (573) 513-1565 or visit their social media pages for more information about their menu and special events.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.