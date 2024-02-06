JStreet Eats serves up food, fun and a side of nostalgia

Marketing is that wonderful thing where complete strangers subtly try to convince us to buy things or buy into ideas. As a writer, storyteller and student of everything psychology, I appreciate a good marketing strategy. The sheer number of people who admit they watch the Super Bowl each year "just for the commercials" proves I am not alone in this regard.

As a survivor of the '80s bold, obnoxious, and in-your-face product placement style of marketing (did we actually wear Coca-Cola brand clothing?), I thought I was above the influence. Untouchable. I was wrong.

One moment, I was living in the present while enthusiastically embracing the future. I wondered if it was normal to feel like you are on the cusp of something great at 49 years old. While other people my age seemed to be voluntarily slowing down, I felt like I was just getting started. Ready or not, world, here I come!

The heart wants what the heart wants and sometimes that means revisiting the past for a moment. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Then, I went to McDonalds for a McNuggets fix and ...

I found myself back in 1983.

What?

A sign advertising Grimace's Birthday shake met me at the drive-through.

What?

Grimace has a birthday? Apparently, he is 52. Having enjoyed my fair share of McDonalds birthday parties as a child, I felt compelled to imbibe a purple treat in his honor. I bopped along to Toto and Cyndi Lauper as I sipped the sweet blueberry-ish concoction.

Thus, my trek through an '80s themed rabbit hole began.

JStreet Eats is open 7 days and offers a variety of live entertainment events. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Later, as I researched restaurants recommended by valued friends, I came across JStreet Eats. The moment I saw they had an '80s vibe, I knew it was fate. This was no coincidence. I was being summoned to something special.

I woke up early Saturday morning, slid into some jeans, pulled the "Word" typewriter T-shirt designed by local-ish artist L.A. Marler over my head, slipped on my ode to the l'80s checkerboard Van's sneakers and headed out the door. I had every intention of removing my gel nail color once and for all that day and returning to my low-maintenance life, but an hour after leaving the salon I found myself with shiny blue chrome nails, the same color as my favorite pair of jelly shoes back in the l'80s. It was meant to be.