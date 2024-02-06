Joys of accomplishment: Remembering Holy Family Catholic Church

A relic of spiritual and educational times past, the building originally consecrated as Holy Family Catholic Church and School still overlooks the now-barren landscape, the neighborhood once known as Smelterville.
John and Alberta Spicer, teen-aged siblings raised in a Black Catholic family of the St. Vincent Church parish, asked Father Willis "Gus" Darling, C.M. (a teaching priest at St. Vincent's College), "Why not a church for us?" Why not? In 1939, Darling petitioned the archdiocese, and with the help of congregation of St. Vincent's Catholic Church, a mission -- a church and school -- adjacent to the subdivision neighborhoods of Village of Girardeau, Leadville and Smelterville was approved.
Land was donated by Joseph Seyer. Contractor F.W. Keller was hired, Construction permits were secured, donations solicited, and work began in the summer of 1940. Families already committed to the Holy Family congregation labored alongside.
Pop-up "Motor Missions" took to the streets at the same time, to spread news about the new church under construction and present tenets of Catholic belief. A mobile chapel outfitted with amplifiers and lights attracted crowds to hear speakers, musicians and watch movies about Catholic traditions.
The wood-frame building at 1507 S. Sprigg St. was consecrated and Mass celebrated on Oct. 4, 1940. Father Darling wrote, "The occasion was one of great happiness for the most of the negroes present, who had labored and prayed long and well for the fulfillment of their dream. There was not a Catholic negro who did not have tears of happiness in his eyes at the conclusion of the services... It was truly an auspicious beginning..."
Holy Family first hosted Summer School in 1941, taught by Sisters of Loretto, an order dedicated to the education of poor children. Holy Family opened its first regular school year in 1942, utilizing the basement level classrooms, borrowing benches, desks and blackboards from St. Mary's School. A bus was acquired to transport children and parishioners from the north part of town.
Former students still recall the delight of meeting the orange bus to ride from the northern neighborhoods, to spend summer days in lessons, and enjoying the company of kids like themselves. The bus also transported teens for dances in the church basement. Supervised by the priest, nuns and parents, pitchers of Koolaide, a record player and strict rules of admittance created a safe space for Black kids to enjoy -- particularly valued in the years following the closure of John S. Cobb School and the integration of the public schools in Cape Girardeau.
In June 1958, to the dismay of pupils, Bishop Charles H. Helmsing decided Holy Family students would be better served attending the "modern schools of the city." The school would close.
Mass celebrations continued until 1961, when the Bishop determined Holy Family parish members would have a more active Catholic life in the larger congregations of the other parishes. Some parishioners remained Catholic, but many affiliated with Protestant Black churches in the neighborhood.
Former students and parishioners of Holy Family Catholic Church generously share warm memories and joyful childhood stories when the subject of Holy Family Church comes up in conversation. This sacred space nurtured growth, leadership and a significant place of belonging in Black history of Cape Girardeau.
