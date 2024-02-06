Joys of accomplishment: Remembering Holy Family Catholic Church

A relic of spiritual and educational times past, the building originally consecrated as Holy Family Catholic Church and School still overlooks the now-barren landscape, the neighborhood once known as Smelterville.

John and Alberta Spicer, teen-aged siblings raised in a Black Catholic family of the St. Vincent Church parish, asked Father Willis "Gus" Darling, C.M. (a teaching priest at St. Vincent's College), "Why not a church for us?" Why not? In 1939, Darling petitioned the archdiocese, and with the help of congregation of St. Vincent's Catholic Church, a mission -- a church and school -- adjacent to the subdivision neighborhoods of Village of Girardeau, Leadville and Smelterville was approved.

Land was donated by Joseph Seyer. Contractor F.W. Keller was hired, Construction permits were secured, donations solicited, and work began in the summer of 1940. Families already committed to the Holy Family congregation labored alongside.

Pop-up "Motor Missions" took to the streets at the same time, to spread news about the new church under construction and present tenets of Catholic belief. A mobile chapel outfitted with amplifiers and lights attracted crowds to hear speakers, musicians and watch movies about Catholic traditions.

The wood-frame building at 1507 S. Sprigg St. was consecrated and Mass celebrated on Oct. 4, 1940. Father Darling wrote, "The occasion was one of great happiness for the most of the negroes present, who had labored and prayed long and well for the fulfillment of their dream. There was not a Catholic negro who did not have tears of happiness in his eyes at the conclusion of the services... It was truly an auspicious beginning..."