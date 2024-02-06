Joyful hospitality served curbside at Notre Dame

Writing about food is a good gig, and sometimes the gigs just fall into my lap. I was invited to try Notre Dame's "Sunday dinner during the week."

And so, at 4:30 p.m., I arrived at the Notre Dame Regional High School just outside of Cape Girardeau on Highway K, at 265 Notre Dame Drive. I walked in through the front door as instructed and was instantly taken under the wing of Sarah Strohmeyer, a 20-year veteran teacher of theology. She told me that this food service was a part of Activity Week, an important fundraising time for Notre Dame. Every day of the week, a different class and their parents were responsible for running the Sunday dinner. She led me into a huge auditorium that had many tables pushed aside with the chairs turned upside down upon them. On the far end of the room, more tables were set up and laden with food, and teachers and parents were filling plastic foam containers.

And there, in the middle of floor, shining and bright, was a single round table set up with a white tablecloth, red and white gingham overlay, and a lovely glass vase filled with cheery sunflowers. It was charming and thoughtful and set just for me. I told you this job was a good gig. Sarah graciously brought out my meal and drink. She was very kind.

I spoke with Kelly Patterson, who came out from the kitchen for a moment. She has a freshman at Notre Dame now, but this isn't her first rodeo: her older child graduated last year, and she has worked Sunday dinners before. She had all the numbers I was interested in. She told me that they served about 1,500 meals every night, Monday through Thursday, so 6,000-plus meals in four days! There are 16 people actively cooking in the kitchen, plus extras who make the cooking possible by keeping the trash cleared and the dishes caught up. On Monday, they were cooking kettle beef and would go through between 500 to 600 pounds of meat. Kelly told me, "This is all freshman families tonight, so it's our first time. Everyone just comes together and makes it work." They had some extra challenges to overcome. This was the first year that Notre Dame had ever done curbside service. It was a serious operation.