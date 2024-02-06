Jordyn Richmond and Anna Mae Zembsch both note the obvious characteristics of snakes that set them apart: no arms, no legs.

In turn, snakes may have their own unique observations about the two Cape Girardeau Central High School graduates that differentiates them from most others out "herping": They're women.

"Herping" involves exploring wildlife areas in the quest of finding amphibians or reptiles, and these two are passionate about it.

Richmond readily admits to having a soft spot.

"I'm pretty biased," Richmond says. "I'm more a reptile person. I keep snakes on my own, too."

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Anna Mae Zembsch checks around an old chicken coup for snakes.

She has two rosy boas at home, the remnants of a forced downsizing from a snake collection that recently numbered nine.

She says "Chili" and "JalapeÃ±o" both are under 2 1/2 feet in length.

"They're cute, little, small things," she says, then pausing and laughing at the reaction to her words. "You don't hear that adjective too much in the same sentence with snake. To me, they're pretty adorable, but I know that's a weird thing to say."

Zembsch, who works at Deer Ridge Animal Hospital in Jackson, embraces animals of all sorts, noting, "I even let nice spiders stay in my home to kill fruit flies."

She does find snakes particularly intriguing. The former owner of an 8-foot red-tailed boa -- "William Snakespeare" -- enjoys photographing snakes in the wild.

The two 2011 Central graduates have pursued their snake adventures separately in the wild, but have a common experience in having Mark Hahn as their ecology teacher their sophomore years.

As Richmond says, "That just kind of catapulted me into the snake world."

Not that she didn't already have an interest in snakes before taking the class.

"When I was younger, my dad would catch some and let me play with them," Richmond says. "It totally dissolved the fear of snakes."

Richmond recalls documenting 30-minute expeditions into nature for her class, and being so captivated she began taking photographs. Extra credit was awarded for bringing creatures like nonvenomous snakes or turtles to class, later releasing them in the exact spot where they were found.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Anna Mae Zembsch picks up a Northern Water Snake she and Jordyn Richmond found in Little Indian Creek near Oriole, Missouri.

"He was a great teacher," Richmond says. "He always had snakes crawling out of his pockets during class time. It was crazy."

Zembsch also finds much of her passion traced back to Hahn's class.

"He was amazing," Zembsch says. "He really encouraged us and taught us and inspired us so much. I think that's where [Jordyn] and I really started to go out into the wild and look for them instead of just having them as pets."

Zembsch is a frequent visitor to Snake Road in Southern Illinois, a mecca for professional and amateur herpetologists in search of slithering members of the class Reptilia. There she can find a spectrum of species also native to Missouri, including all three venomous snakes -- timber rattlesnakes, cottonmouths and copperheads.

"I hike up in the bluff area because that's where you're going to find a lot of your venomous snakes," Zembsch says. "I don't handle them, but I enjoy photographing them and being around them. I don't mess with them or try to intimidate them."

She's met other herpers from as far away as Arizona and Minnesota along the 3-mile stretch of road in the La Rue Conservation Area, located about 25 minutes from Cape Girardeau. The snakes are so plentiful that the road is closed for about a month in both the spring and fall to protect them from traffic.

"There was a day [this spring] I was out there where there were, like, 50 people out there, and I was so happy," Zembsch says. "I've never seen 20 people together to look for snakes, so that was pretty cool."

One of her frequent herping partners is her mom.