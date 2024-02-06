Johnson's Shut-Ins offer outdoor fun for all ages

Rocky terrain and Mother Nature's canyon-like hydraulics come together on the East Fork of the Black River to draw a medley of outdoor enthusiasts to Reynolds County, Missouri, for recreation at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park.

A bit of a misnomer, the term "shut-in" is used to describe a river naturally confined to a deep, narrow channel.

The park's landscape has been shaped by the forces of nature over centuries, but a recent reshaping caused the park to undergo some serious changes.

In December 2005, the nearby Taum Sauk Reservoir breached, and 1.3 billion gallons of water travelled from the hydroelectric power station and down Profit Mountain.