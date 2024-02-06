All sections
FeaturesJune 30, 2018

Johnson's Shut-Ins offer outdoor fun for all ages

Rocky terrain and Mother Nature's canyon-like hydraulics come together on the East Fork of the Black River to draw a medley of outdoor enthusiasts to Reynolds County, Missouri, for recreation at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park. A bit of a misnomer, the term "shut-in" is used to describe a river naturally confined to a deep, narrow channel...

Ben Matthews
Visitors scale rocks in the shut-ins Friday, June 22, 2018, at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County, Missouri.
Visitors scale rocks in the shut-ins Friday, June 22, 2018, at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County, Missouri.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Rocky terrain and Mother Nature's canyon-like hydraulics come together on the East Fork of the Black River to draw a medley of outdoor enthusiasts to Reynolds County, Missouri, for recreation at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park.

A bit of a misnomer, the term "shut-in" is used to describe a river naturally confined to a deep, narrow channel.

The park's landscape has been shaped by the forces of nature over centuries, but a recent reshaping caused the park to undergo some serious changes.

In December 2005, the nearby Taum Sauk Reservoir breached, and 1.3 billion gallons of water travelled from the hydroelectric power station and down Profit Mountain.

The flood forced tons of trees, debris and boulders from their natural homes and ravaged the mountainside, destroying or extensively damaging many of the park's amenities.

Austin House, 5, of St. Charles, perches on a rock Friday, June 22, 2018, at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County, Missouri.
Austin House, 5, of St. Charles, perches on a rock Friday, June 22, 2018, at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Reynolds County, Missouri.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

After $100 million dollars in repairs and debris clearing; the park officially reopened in 2010 with expanded campgrounds and a new Black River Center.

The natural amusement park at Johnson's Shut-Ins can often be treacherous, with slippery rocks providing few footholds for those brave enough to attempt to navigate the terrain of the shut-ins, but multiple trails and fishing locations provide the less adventurous park-goers with ample attractions.

With nearly 9,000 acres of park grounds and 36.8 miles of trails, there's something for everyone at Johnson Shut-Ins.

