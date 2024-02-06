All sections
FeaturesAugust 30, 2019

Johnson hawks West shapewear line

NEW YORK -- Alice Marie Johnson, who Kim Kardashian West helped get out of prison, has popped up on Instagram hawking the reality TV star's new shapewear line. Johnson looks into the camera wearing a black sculpting bodysuit from SKIMS and says the shapewear makes her feel "free." She calls Kardashian West her "war angel" who did not let anything stand between her and Johnson's freedom...

Associated Press
This combination photo shows Kim Kardashian West, left, and Alice Marie Johnson of Memphis, Tennessee.
This combination photo shows Kim Kardashian West, left, and Alice Marie Johnson of Memphis, Tennessee.

NEW YORK -- Alice Marie Johnson, who Kim Kardashian West helped get out of prison, has popped up on Instagram hawking the reality TV star's new shapewear line.

Johnson looks into the camera wearing a black sculpting bodysuit from SKIMS and says the shapewear makes her feel "free." She calls Kardashian West her "war angel" who did not let anything stand between her and Johnson's freedom.

The Memphis grandmother was a first-time offender when she was sentenced to life plus 25 years in a cocaine conspiracy case. Her sentence was commuted last year after Kardashian West visited the White House to plead for her freedom.

Johnson kicked off a campaign for SKIMS to feature 25 other real women who will speak to how SKIMS "empowers them to feel the best versions of themselves."

