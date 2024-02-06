Johnny Appleseed would love these recipes

It may be a little too early for some of you to start thinking about apple recipes, but not for me. I see sunflower decorations and apple recipes popping up all around, and that puts me in the mood to find some new apple recipes to tuck away and have ready to use.
Today I have chosen all sweet treats using apples; a little later I'll share salads and side dishes using apples. This way there will be a little something for everyone.
There are several recipes in this column today, so be sure to go online to finish reading the complete column of apple goodness.
Pastry for double-crust pie:
In a small bowl, combine the sugars, flour and spices; set aside. In a large bowl, toss apples with lemon juice. Add sugar mixture; toss to coat.
Line a 9-inch pie plate with bottom crust; trim even with edge. Fill with apple mixture; dot with butter. Roll remaining crust to fit top of pie; place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edges. Cut slits in crust.
Beat egg white until foamy; brush over crust. Sprinkle with sugar. Cover edges loosely with foil.
Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove foil and bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 20-25 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack. Serves eight.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-pie/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the first 4 ingredients. Cut in butter until crumbly. Press half into a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish or a 9-in. square baking pan. Cover with apples.
In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, water and vanilla. Bring to a boil; cook and stir two minutes or until thick and clear. Pour over apples. Sprinkle with remaining crumb mixture.
Bake 60 to 65 minutes or until apples are tender. Serve warm, with ice cream if desired.
Serves eight.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/winning-apple-crisp/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677
I have made this fun dessert before, but I used peanut butter cookie dough and it was quite delicious.
Pat cookie dough onto a 7 1/2-inch pizza pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool.
In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, brown sugar, peanut butter and vanilla. Spread over crust. Arrange apple slices on top. Sprinkle with peanuts and cinnamon; drizzle with caramel topping. Cut into wedges. Serves four to six.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/taffy-apple-pizza/
3/4 cup Mountain Dew soda
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Peel, core and cut each apple into 8 wedges. Unroll both tubes of crescent dough; separate each into 8 triangles. Wrap a triangle around each wedge. Place in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish.
In a bowl, mix sugar, butter and cinnamon until blended; sprinkle over dumplings.
Slowly pour soda around the rolls (do not stir).
Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and apples are tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream.
Serves eight.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-dumpling-bake/
Filling:
Glaze:
Add apples, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt to a medium sauce pan set to medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until apples are tender but not mushy. Turn off heat and let cool.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9x5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.
Using a sharp knife, slice each biscuit in half, horizontally. Spoon about a tablespoon of apple filling onto each half. Stack 4 biscuit halves on top of teach other.
Place stacks in loaf pan, making sure that each end has biscuits without filling touching end of pan. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and continue to bake for approximately 5 - 8 minutes until top of bread is golden brown. Cool for 5 minutes then remove from pan.
Whisk together confectioners sugar, milk and vanilla. Drizzle over bread.
Servings: 4
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/apple-cinnamon-pull-apart-bread/
Streusel:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine flour and brown sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Press into a well-greased 13x9-inch baking pan. Bake 15-18 minutes or until lightly browned.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese, 1/2 cup sugar and vanilla until smooth. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Spread over crust.
In a small bowl, toss apples with cinnamon, nutmeg and remaining sugar; spoon over cream cheese layer. In another bowl, mix flour, brown sugar and oats; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over apple layer.
Bake 25-30 minutes or until filling is set. Drizzle with caramel topping; cool in pan on a wire rack 1 hour. Refrigerate at least 2 hours. Cut into bars. Makes 3-dozen bars.
Note: Use a melon baller to easily remove small bits of seed or core in your apples.
Real vanilla extract can be pretty pricey, but the flavor is worth it. You can usually find it labeled as Madagascar, Tahitian or Mexican (though sometimes just as extract) at the store.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-caramel-cheesecake-bars/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677
Glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with parchment paper, letting ends extend up sides.
In a large bowl, beat brown sugar, melted butter, syrup and vanilla until blended. Beat in eggs. In another bowl, whisk flour, salt and baking soda; gradually beat into brown sugar mixture. Stir in apples (batter will be thick).
Transfer to prepared pan. Bake 25-30 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out with moist crumbs.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat; stir in syrup and brown sugar. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove from heat; cool slightly.
Pour glaze over warm blondies. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars.
Serves: 2 dozen bars
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/glazed-apple-maple-blondies/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677
Topping:
Place the apples in an ungreased 9-inch pie plate. Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over apples. Top with coconut and pecans; set aside.
To make topping, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine flour and baking powder; gradually add to the creamed mixture until blended.
Drop small spoonfuls over apples. Bake at 350Â° until top is golden brown and fruit is tender, 25-35 minutes. Serve warm.
Serves: 8 servings
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/macaroon-apple-cobbler/
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In another bowl, beat sugar, sour cream, eggs and vanilla until well blended. Stir into flour mixture just until moistened. Fold in apples and 1 cup pecans.
Transfer to a greased 9x5-in. loaf pan. Bake 50-55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.
In a small saucepan, combine butter and brown sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly to dissolve sugar; boil 1 minute. Spoon over bread. Sprinkle with remaining pecans; let stand until set.
Note: To toast nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 350 degrees oven for 5-10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.
Serves: 1 loaf, about 12 slices.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/praline-topped-apple-bread/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677
Topping:
Roll pastry to fit a 12-inch pizza pan; fold under or flute the edges. Combine sugar, flour and cinnamon in a bowl. Add apples and toss. Arrange the apples in a single layer in a circular pattern to completely cover pastry. Combine the first five topping ingredients; sprinkle over apples.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until apples are tender. Remove from the oven and immediately drizzle with caramel topping or dip. Serve warm with ice cream if desired.
Note: Steer clear of one-dimensional apples like Red Delicious. Look for varieties that are both tart and sweet and stay firm after baking, such as Braeburn, Granny Smith or Honeycrisp. Make-ahead tip: Cut apples ahead of time and brush with lemon lime-soda to keep them from browning. Homemade and store-bought pie pastry work equally well in this recipe.
Serves: 12 slices
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-crisp-pizza/
Icing:
In a large bowl, beat butter and cream cheese until light and fluffy. Gradually add flour and mix well. Divide dough into 2 portions; cover and refrigerate for 2 hours or until easy to handle.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, combine apples and cinnamon. On a lightly floured surface, roll 1 portion of dough into a 15x9-inches rectangle; cut into fifteen 3-inch squares. Place a teaspoonful of apple mixture in center of each square. Overlap 2 opposite corners of dough over filling; pinch tightly to seal.
Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Repeat with remaining dough and apple mixture. Bake 10-12 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Cool 1 minute before removing from pans to wire racks. Combine icing ingredients; drizzle over warm kolaches.
Serves: Makes 2 1/2-dozen
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-kolaches/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677
Pancake:
Topping:
Preheat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet in a 425 degrees oven. Meanwhile, in a blender, combine the eggs, milk, flour, salt and nutmeg; cover and process until smooth.
Add butter to hot skillet; return to oven until butter bubbles. Pour batter into skillet. Bake, uncovered, for 20 minutes or until pancake puffs and edges are browned and crisp.
For topping, in a skillet, combine the apples, butter and sugar; cook and stir over medium heat until apples are tender. Spoon into baked pancake. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Cut and serve immediately.
Note: Many fruits can be used in place of the apples. Pears, berries, peaches or plums are all delish. If you use berries, just skip the precooking step.
For extra flavor, try adding a splash of almond or vanilla extract to the batter.
Serves: 6
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/german-apple-pancake/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.