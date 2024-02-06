All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesAugust 6, 2020

Johnny Appleseed would love these recipes

It may be a little too early for some of you to start thinking about apple recipes, but not for me. I see sunflower decorations and apple recipes popping up all around, and that puts me in the mood to find some new apple recipes to tuck away and have ready to use...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

It may be a little too early for some of you to start thinking about apple recipes, but not for me. I see sunflower decorations and apple recipes popping up all around, and that puts me in the mood to find some new apple recipes to tuck away and have ready to use.

Today I have chosen all sweet treats using apples; a little later I'll share salads and side dishes using apples. This way there will be a little something for everyone.

There are several recipes in this column today, so be sure to go online to finish reading the complete column of apple goodness.

Fresh Apple Pie

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 6 to 7 cups thinly sliced peeled tart apples, about 6 medium apples
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Pastry for double-crust pie:

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 large egg white
  • Additional sugar

In a small bowl, combine the sugars, flour and spices; set aside. In a large bowl, toss apples with lemon juice. Add sugar mixture; toss to coat.

Line a 9-inch pie plate with bottom crust; trim even with edge. Fill with apple mixture; dot with butter. Roll remaining crust to fit top of pie; place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edges. Cut slits in crust.

Beat egg white until foamy; brush over crust. Sprinkle with sugar. Cover edges loosely with foil.

Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove foil and bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 20-25 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack. Serves eight.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-pie/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677

Award Winning Apple Crisp

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup rolled oats
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 4 cups chopped peeled apples
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Vanilla ice cream, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the first 4 ingredients. Cut in butter until crumbly. Press half into a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish or a 9-in. square baking pan. Cover with apples.

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, water and vanilla. Bring to a boil; cook and stir two minutes or until thick and clear. Pour over apples. Sprinkle with remaining crumb mixture.

Bake 60 to 65 minutes or until apples are tender. Serve warm, with ice cream if desired.

Serves eight.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/winning-apple-crisp/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677

Taffy Apple Pizza

I have made this fun dessert before, but I used peanut butter cookie dough and it was quite delicious.

  • 1/2 cup refrigerated sugar cookie dough
  • 3 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 medium tart apple, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped unsalted peanuts
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons caramel ice cream topping, warmed

Pat cookie dough onto a 7 1/2-inch pizza pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool.

In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, brown sugar, peanut butter and vanilla. Spread over crust. Arrange apple slices on top. Sprinkle with peanuts and cinnamon; drizzle with caramel topping. Cut into wedges. Serves four to six.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/taffy-apple-pizza/

Apple Dumpling Bake

  • 2 medium Granny Smith apples
  • 2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 cup Mountain Dew soda

  • Vanilla ice cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Peel, core and cut each apple into 8 wedges. Unroll both tubes of crescent dough; separate each into 8 triangles. Wrap a triangle around each wedge. Place in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish.

In a bowl, mix sugar, butter and cinnamon until blended; sprinkle over dumplings.

Slowly pour soda around the rolls (do not stir).

Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and apples are tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream.

Serves eight.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-dumpling-bake/

Apple Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread

  • 1 can large "Grands" biscuits: buttermilk, butter or original

Filling:

  • 2 medium Honeycrisp apples, finely chopped (or Granny Smith)
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • Pinch salt

Glaze:

  • 1 cup confectioners sugar
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Add apples, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt to a medium sauce pan set to medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until apples are tender but not mushy. Turn off heat and let cool.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9x5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

Using a sharp knife, slice each biscuit in half, horizontally. Spoon about a tablespoon of apple filling onto each half. Stack 4 biscuit halves on top of teach other.

Place stacks in loaf pan, making sure that each end has biscuits without filling touching end of pan. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and continue to bake for approximately 5 - 8 minutes until top of bread is golden brown. Cool for 5 minutes then remove from pan.

Whisk together confectioners sugar, milk and vanilla. Drizzle over bread.

Servings: 4

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/apple-cinnamon-pull-apart-bread/

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bars

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 3/4 cup cold butter, cubed
  • 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 3 medium tart apples, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Streusel:

  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats
  • 1/3 cup cold butter, cubed
  • 1/3 cup hot caramel ice cream topping

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine flour and brown sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Press into a well-greased 13x9-inch baking pan. Bake 15-18 minutes or until lightly browned.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese, 1/2 cup sugar and vanilla until smooth. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Spread over crust.

In a small bowl, toss apples with cinnamon, nutmeg and remaining sugar; spoon over cream cheese layer. In another bowl, mix flour, brown sugar and oats; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over apple layer.

Bake 25-30 minutes or until filling is set. Drizzle with caramel topping; cool in pan on a wire rack 1 hour. Refrigerate at least 2 hours. Cut into bars. Makes 3-dozen bars.

Note: Use a melon baller to easily remove small bits of seed or core in your apples.

Real vanilla extract can be pretty pricey, but the flavor is worth it. You can usually find it labeled as Madagascar, Tahitian or Mexican (though sometimes just as extract) at the store.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-caramel-cheesecake-bars/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Glazed Apple-Maple Blondies

  • 1 1/3 cups packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3 cups chopped peeled apples (about 3 medium)

Glaze:

  • 1/4 cup butter, cubed
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with parchment paper, letting ends extend up sides.

In a large bowl, beat brown sugar, melted butter, syrup and vanilla until blended. Beat in eggs. In another bowl, whisk flour, salt and baking soda; gradually beat into brown sugar mixture. Stir in apples (batter will be thick).

Transfer to prepared pan. Bake 25-30 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out with moist crumbs.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat; stir in syrup and brown sugar. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir 2-3 minutes or until slightly thickened. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

Pour glaze over warm blondies. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars.

Serves: 2 dozen bars

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/glazed-apple-maple-blondies/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677

Macaroon Apple Cobbler

  • 4 cups thinly sliced peeled tart apples
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans

Topping:

  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 large egg, room temperature
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

Place the apples in an ungreased 9-inch pie plate. Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over apples. Top with coconut and pecans; set aside.

To make topping, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. Combine flour and baking powder; gradually add to the creamed mixture until blended.

Drop small spoonfuls over apples. Bake at 350Â° until top is golden brown and fruit is tender, 25-35 minutes. Serve warm.

Serves: 8 servings

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/macaroon-apple-cobbler/

Praline-Topped Apple Bread

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature
  • 3 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped peeled Granny Smith apples
  • 1-1/4 cups chopped pecans, toasted, divided
  • 1/2 cup butter, cubed
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In another bowl, beat sugar, sour cream, eggs and vanilla until well blended. Stir into flour mixture just until moistened. Fold in apples and 1 cup pecans.

Transfer to a greased 9x5-in. loaf pan. Bake 50-55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

In a small saucepan, combine butter and brown sugar. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly to dissolve sugar; boil 1 minute. Spoon over bread. Sprinkle with remaining pecans; let stand until set.

Note: To toast nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 350 degrees oven for 5-10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.

Serves: 1 loaf, about 12 slices.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/praline-topped-apple-bread/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677

Apple Crisp Pizza

  • 1 pastry for a single-crust pie
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 4 medium baking apples, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch slices

Topping:

  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup rolled oats
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup butter, softened
  • 1/4 to 1/2 cup caramel ice cream topping or caramel apple dip
  • Vanilla ice cream, optional

Roll pastry to fit a 12-inch pizza pan; fold under or flute the edges. Combine sugar, flour and cinnamon in a bowl. Add apples and toss. Arrange the apples in a single layer in a circular pattern to completely cover pastry. Combine the first five topping ingredients; sprinkle over apples.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until apples are tender. Remove from the oven and immediately drizzle with caramel topping or dip. Serve warm with ice cream if desired.

Note: Steer clear of one-dimensional apples like Red Delicious. Look for varieties that are both tart and sweet and stay firm after baking, such as Braeburn, Granny Smith or Honeycrisp. Make-ahead tip: Cut apples ahead of time and brush with lemon lime-soda to keep them from browning. Homemade and store-bought pie pastry work equally well in this recipe.

Serves: 12 slices

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-crisp-pizza/

Apple Kolaches

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1-1/2 cups finely chopped peeled apples
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Icing:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 4 1/2 teaspoons 2% milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a large bowl, beat butter and cream cheese until light and fluffy. Gradually add flour and mix well. Divide dough into 2 portions; cover and refrigerate for 2 hours or until easy to handle.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl, combine apples and cinnamon. On a lightly floured surface, roll 1 portion of dough into a 15x9-inches rectangle; cut into fifteen 3-inch squares. Place a teaspoonful of apple mixture in center of each square. Overlap 2 opposite corners of dough over filling; pinch tightly to seal.

Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Repeat with remaining dough and apple mixture. Bake 10-12 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Cool 1 minute before removing from pans to wire racks. Combine icing ingredients; drizzle over warm kolaches.

Serves: Makes 2 1/2-dozen

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-kolaches/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677

German Apple Pancake

Pancake:

  • 3 large eggs, room temperature
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 3 tablespoons butter

Topping:

  • 2 tart baking apples, peeled and sliced
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • Powdered sugar

Preheat a 10-inch cast-iron skillet in a 425 degrees oven. Meanwhile, in a blender, combine the eggs, milk, flour, salt and nutmeg; cover and process until smooth.

Add butter to hot skillet; return to oven until butter bubbles. Pour batter into skillet. Bake, uncovered, for 20 minutes or until pancake puffs and edges are browned and crisp.

For topping, in a skillet, combine the apples, butter and sugar; cook and stir over medium heat until apples are tender. Spoon into baked pancake. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Cut and serve immediately.

Note: Many fruits can be used in place of the apples. Pears, berries, peaches or plums are all delish. If you use berries, just skip the precooking step.

For extra flavor, try adding a splash of almond or vanilla extract to the batter.

Serves: 6

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/german-apple-pancake/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy