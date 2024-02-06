Johnny Appleseed would love these recipes

It may be a little too early for some of you to start thinking about apple recipes, but not for me. I see sunflower decorations and apple recipes popping up all around, and that puts me in the mood to find some new apple recipes to tuck away and have ready to use.

Today I have chosen all sweet treats using apples; a little later I'll share salads and side dishes using apples. This way there will be a little something for everyone.

There are several recipes in this column today, so be sure to go online to finish reading the complete column of apple goodness.

Fresh Apple Pie

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

6 to 7 cups thinly sliced peeled tart apples, about 6 medium apples

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Pastry for double-crust pie:

1 tablespoon butter

1 large egg white

Additional sugar

In a small bowl, combine the sugars, flour and spices; set aside. In a large bowl, toss apples with lemon juice. Add sugar mixture; toss to coat.

Line a 9-inch pie plate with bottom crust; trim even with edge. Fill with apple mixture; dot with butter. Roll remaining crust to fit top of pie; place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edges. Cut slits in crust.

Beat egg white until foamy; brush over crust. Sprinkle with sugar. Cover edges loosely with foil.

Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove foil and bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 20-25 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack. Serves eight.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-pie/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677

Award Winning Apple Crisp

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup rolled oats

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup butter, softened

4 cups chopped peeled apples

3/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Vanilla ice cream, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the first 4 ingredients. Cut in butter until crumbly. Press half into a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish or a 9-in. square baking pan. Cover with apples.

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, water and vanilla. Bring to a boil; cook and stir two minutes or until thick and clear. Pour over apples. Sprinkle with remaining crumb mixture.

Bake 60 to 65 minutes or until apples are tender. Serve warm, with ice cream if desired.

Serves eight.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/winning-apple-crisp/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677

Taffy Apple Pizza

I have made this fun dessert before, but I used peanut butter cookie dough and it was quite delicious.

1/2 cup refrigerated sugar cookie dough

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 medium tart apple, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon chopped unsalted peanuts

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons caramel ice cream topping, warmed

Pat cookie dough onto a 7 1/2-inch pizza pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool.

In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, brown sugar, peanut butter and vanilla. Spread over crust. Arrange apple slices on top. Sprinkle with peanuts and cinnamon; drizzle with caramel topping. Cut into wedges. Serves four to six.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/taffy-apple-pizza/

Apple Dumpling Bake

2 medium Granny Smith apples

2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup butter, softened

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 cup Mountain Dew soda

Vanilla ice cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Peel, core and cut each apple into 8 wedges. Unroll both tubes of crescent dough; separate each into 8 triangles. Wrap a triangle around each wedge. Place in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish.

In a bowl, mix sugar, butter and cinnamon until blended; sprinkle over dumplings.

Slowly pour soda around the rolls (do not stir).

Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and apples are tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream.

Serves eight.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-dumpling-bake/

Apple Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread

1 can large "Grands" biscuits: buttermilk, butter or original

Filling:

2 medium Honeycrisp apples, finely chopped (or Granny Smith)

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Pinch salt

Glaze:

1 cup confectioners sugar

2 tablespoons milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Add apples, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt to a medium sauce pan set to medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until apples are tender but not mushy. Turn off heat and let cool.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9x5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

Using a sharp knife, slice each biscuit in half, horizontally. Spoon about a tablespoon of apple filling onto each half. Stack 4 biscuit halves on top of teach other.

Place stacks in loaf pan, making sure that each end has biscuits without filling touching end of pan. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and continue to bake for approximately 5 - 8 minutes until top of bread is golden brown. Cool for 5 minutes then remove from pan.

Whisk together confectioners sugar, milk and vanilla. Drizzle over bread.

Servings: 4

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/apple-cinnamon-pull-apart-bread/

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bars

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

3/4 cup cold butter, cubed

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

3 medium tart apples, peeled and finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Streusel:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

1/3 cup cold butter, cubed

1/3 cup hot caramel ice cream topping

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine flour and brown sugar; cut in butter until crumbly. Press into a well-greased 13x9-inch baking pan. Bake 15-18 minutes or until lightly browned.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, beat cream cheese, 1/2 cup sugar and vanilla until smooth. Add eggs; beat on low speed just until combined. Spread over crust.

In a small bowl, toss apples with cinnamon, nutmeg and remaining sugar; spoon over cream cheese layer. In another bowl, mix flour, brown sugar and oats; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over apple layer.

Bake 25-30 minutes or until filling is set. Drizzle with caramel topping; cool in pan on a wire rack 1 hour. Refrigerate at least 2 hours. Cut into bars. Makes 3-dozen bars.

Note: Use a melon baller to easily remove small bits of seed or core in your apples.

Real vanilla extract can be pretty pricey, but the flavor is worth it. You can usually find it labeled as Madagascar, Tahitian or Mexican (though sometimes just as extract) at the store.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-caramel-cheesecake-bars/?_cmp=top10nl&_ebid=top10nl9132019&_mid=301678&ehid=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677&os_ehash=44C76A2B8B0C507F53318C25776BD00D4D622677