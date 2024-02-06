John James Audubon's sojourn in Southeast Missouri

The name John James Audubon usually conjures visions of his paintings of North American birds. Few realize that Audubon spent six weeks in our area in 1811, however. Audubon partnered in 1806 with a friend, Ferdinand Rozier, with the assistance of their fathers Jean Audubon and Claude Rozier. The partnership continued through establishments in Pennsylvania, Louisville, Kentucky and then Henderson, Kentucky, by 1810. Their store profited little and their living was made largely by Audubon's hunting ability. Rozier spoke English poorly, and fixed on the desire to relocate to Ste. Genevieve where he could be more at home.

So, the partners loaded a hired flatboat with store goods and began down the Ohio in December 1810. The party managed to make it as far as "Tawapatee" (Tywappity) Bottom, the region west and south of present-day Commerce, before the weather changed and the river iced over.

They moored the flatboat, unloaded it, and felled trees above the boat to serve as a jetty and block ice from the river. They built a barrier wall of deep snow around their camp to block the wind. While in the Tywappity camp, the partners encountered Shawnee and Osage hunters, and sometimes accompanied them on trails through the dense local canebrakes. The Osage in particular were excited by Audubon's sketches. Game was plentiful, and Audubon and another man, Nat Pope, brought in venison, turkey, bear and other game. They were able to trade for flour, cornmeal and bread.