John James Audubon's sojourn in Southeast Missouri

The name John James Audubon usually conjures visions of his paintings of North American birds. Few realize that Audubon spent six weeks in our area in 1811, however. Audubon partnered in 1806 with a friend, Ferdinand Rozier, with the assistance of their fathers Jean Audubon and Claude Rozier. The partnership continued through establishments in Pennsylvania, Louisville, Kentucky and then Henderson, Kentucky, by 1810. Their store profited little and their living was made largely by Audubon's hunting ability. Rozier spoke English poorly, and fixed on the desire to relocate to Ste. Genevieve where he could be more at home.
So, the partners loaded a hired flatboat with store goods and began down the Ohio in December 1810. The party managed to make it as far as "Tawapatee" (Tywappity) Bottom, the region west and south of present-day Commerce, before the weather changed and the river iced over.
They moored the flatboat, unloaded it, and felled trees above the boat to serve as a jetty and block ice from the river. They built a barrier wall of deep snow around their camp to block the wind. While in the Tywappity camp, the partners encountered Shawnee and Osage hunters, and sometimes accompanied them on trails through the dense local canebrakes. The Osage in particular were excited by Audubon's sketches. Game was plentiful, and Audubon and another man, Nat Pope, brought in venison, turkey, bear and other game. They were able to trade for flour, cornmeal and bread.
One night in late February, the Ohio rose, and the water backed up to break up the ice. Amid explosive sounds of ice breaking up, the party raced to lash bundles of cane along the sides of the flatboat. They were able to float the boat safely.
Audubon visited Cape Girardeau during his time in the area and met the 63-year-old Louis Lorimier. Lorimier was likely ill (he would die in June 1812), because Audubon described him as "not exceeding four feet six inches in height....thin....looking as if he had just been shot out of a popgun." His nose "a tremendous promontory, full three inches in length," was "hooked like a hawk's beak, and garnished with a pair of eyes resembling those of an eagle." His hair was long and tied in a queue. "The upper part of his dress was European, once rich but now woefully patched and dilapidated." He wore tight buckskins with "big, iron knee-buckles" to hold up "Indian hunting gaiters" with moccasins "of the most beautiful workmanship." Audubon states, "his manners were courteous and polished."
Once in Ste. Genevieve, the partners made a tidy profit on goods, especially whiskey. Rozier was happy to be with French speakers, but Audubon felt lonely and homesick and thought the town was "small and dirty." Audubon proposed selling his share, so the pair filed a quitclaim for their goods and debts, and Audubon returned to Henderson on April 6. Rozier continued a store, and Audubon went on to fame as a bird artist.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.