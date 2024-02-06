John Dunn Hunter surviving Indian captive or charlatan?

In 1823, the book, "Memoirs of a Captivity Among the Indians of North America" appeared in Philadelphia. The author, John Dunn Hunter, claimed Kickapoo Indians massacred his family and captured him at age 3, in about 1801. The band later moved west to what is now eastern Kansas, where Indians captured him again. He ended with the Osage tribe until 1816. During this time, a band of Osage and Dunn Hunter supposedly traveled to the Pacific Ocean. White fur traders took him in, introduced him to frontier society, and gave him the surname of "Hunter."

One of the traders, Capt. Watkins, took Dunn Hunter east, where he decided to learn to read and write at a school in Cape Girardeau operated by George Simpson. While there, a local man, John Dunn, took him under his wing. The boy's respect for Dunn prompted him to adopt the name "John Dunn Hunter." Dunn Hunter traveled east, and eventually to London, where he wrote his account.

No verification of the account of Dunn Hunter exists. A reviewer of the book sought to verify it, and without exception those who responded called Dunn Hunter an imposter. The respondents included experts on the native tribes William Clark and Henry Rowe Schoolcraft. The reviewer and local records failed to document others mentioned in the book.