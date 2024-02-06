John A. Bonney -- Notable early citizen of Pocahontas

Many early residents of the area around Pocahontas in Cape Girardeau County were German and Austrian immigrants or immigrants from the mid-South. A notable exception was perhaps the best known resident of the area, John A. Bonney. Bonney was born in West Walton, Norfolk, England, on April 26, 1826, one of seven children of John and Sarah Watts Bonney. The family came to Cape Girardeau County in July 1838, and John's father died three months later.

Perhaps the early loss of his father drove John to succeed. John became a prosperous farmer northeast of present-day Pocahontas. The development of the village in 1861 presented the opportunity for Bonney to open a store. He later sold this successful venture to Lehner & Schoen. Bonney had established his reputation as a "wide-awake and shrewd" businessman.

Bonney was a plain, unassuming man who was frugal in his financial affairs and dressed simply. He read widely and was interested in current events. His keen business sense resulted in few severe financial losses.

He had also earned the respect of his neighbors and became a justice of the peace for Shawnee Township. Over the years, "Squire" Bonney officiated at the weddings of many area couples and settled disputes and minor suits. He frequently served as executor of neighbors' wills or administrator of their estates, and was active in the Republican Party.