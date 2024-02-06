Joey Keys column 7-30-19

Southeast Missouri has some of the highest rates of child hunger in the state and the nation. One in five, or 20.9%, of children in the 16 counties Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves deals with hunger or food insecurity, which is not having reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.

Congress has an opportunity this year to address the summer meal gap by passing a Child Nutrition Bill that invests in our children by allowing flexibility in off-site meal consumption, reduces program administrative burdens and expands access to the summer grocery card program for children. We urge Congressman Jason Smith and others to work across the aisle on a bi-partisan plan to ensure no child has to worry about going hungry in the summer.

Contact your congressman and help us ensure the children of Southeast Missouri get the nourishment they need to thrive in the summer. Letters can be sent electronically by visiting FeedingAmerica.org, click on Take Action, Advocate to End Hunger and Child Nutrition Reauthorization Act.

Joey Keys is the chief executive officer of the Southeast Missouri Food Bank.