Joe Biden's Afghan withdrawal folly

Barely a day passes without additional news of Taliban gains in Afghanistan.

Perhaps the Afghan government and its forces will prove more resilient than many expect, but if the country continues its slide toward chaos or, worse, the Taliban rapidly take Kabul, President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw a residual U.S. force will look like an amateurish, unforced error by a man who prides himself on his foreign policy experience and acumen.

With his top military leadership opposed and credible warnings Kabul could fall within months after a withdrawal, Biden went ahead with it anyway on the basis of what an aide has called "his gut."

So far, indications are the president would have been better off heeding his military advisers than his viscera.

The Afghan war has, of course, stretched on for two decades and become a holding action satisfying to no one. But the cost to the U.S. of sustaining 3,500 troops in the country without losing anyone in combat for more than a year hasn't been high compared with the entirely plausible downside of Islamist extremists allied with al-Qaida sweeping to power again in Afghanistan.

The desire to pull out of Afghanistan has been an area of rare Biden-Trump agreement. Then-President Donald Trump's foolhardy ceasefire deal with the Taliban in February 2020 set the predicate for Biden's withdrawal. It would have taken some determination for Biden to reverse the U.S. promise in that deal to withdraw its forces by May 2021, although the Taliban's transparent bad faith provided plenty of occasion for it.

Biden says not to worry. The U.S. will continue to provide "over the horizon" support, i.e., from a distance, for the Afghan government.

This is likely a pipe dream, and nothing about Biden's poorly thought-out drawdown lends any more credibility to it.

The CIA has been struggling to figure out how to maintain intelligence-gathering capabilities in Afghanistan. There will be no targets to strike from "over the horizon" if we don't have the assets on the ground to find them.