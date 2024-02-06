JHS Scholar Bowl team wins competition

Submitted by Kristen Lewis
Jackson High School Varsity Scholar Bowl team posted a 7-0 victory recently at the Notre Dame Invitational meet. Competing against seven other schools, the team earned decisive victories in each round to secure the title. Participants were: Arden Coots, Ethan Robbins, Tormey McManaman, Puma Saysanan, Noah Lynch, and Sydney Beussink. Two members were recognized for their individual performance against 46 other competitors: Puma Saysanan earned a second-place medal for individual performance, and Tormey McManaman earned a fifth-place medal for individual performance.
