JHS Scholar Bowl team wins competition

Jackson High School Varsity Scholar Bowl team posted a 7-0 victory recently at the Notre Dame Invitational meet. Competing against seven other schools, the team earned decisive victories in each round to secure the title. Participants were: Arden Coots, Ethan Robbins, Tormey McManaman, Puma Saysanan, Noah Lynch, and Sydney Beussink. Two members were recognized for their individual performance against 46 other competitors: Puma Saysanan earned a second-place medal for individual performance, and Tormey McManaman earned a fifth-place medal for individual performance. Submitted by Kristen Lewis