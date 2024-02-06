Jesus the quarterback

As a teacher of New Testament in our region's largest public university, I'm acutely aware of what the text doesn't tell us about Jesus.

For example, the Gospel narratives are devoid of adverbs and adjectives to describe His words. Just once it would be helpful to read, "Jesus angrily said..."

These modifiers are missing. John Grisham or J.K. Rowling would have added these literary flourishes. "Jesus said," generally is all the reader gets.

On one occasion we read "Jesus wept," the terse statement from John 11:35 young people usually choose when challenged to memorize a Bible verse to recite to their parents on Confirmation Sunday. This is the shortest verse in the Bible, hence its popularity.

But there is no language about Jesus laughing. The writers of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John must have concluded this side of the Master was not necessary for readers. That's a shame. Humor is the mechanic's grease of life. Without it, life can easily seem like drudgery. The existence of the earliest disciples was doubtlessly onerous and dangerous. Even though we don't read it, Jesus of Nazareth must have availed himself of the leaven of laughter to keep his wandering band together and moving forward.

There is a graphic sketch I treasure, made available from the group called the Fellowship of Merry Christians, depicting Jesus with his head thrown back in a guffaw. You and I don't read about this but it absolutely must have happened.

We also don't read about what Jesus and the Twelve did for amusement. Did they play any sports?