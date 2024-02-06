Jesus the quarterback

As a teacher of New Testament in our region's largest public university, I'm acutely aware of what the text doesn't tell us about Jesus.
For example, the Gospel narratives are devoid of adverbs and adjectives to describe His words. Just once it would be helpful to read, "Jesus angrily said..."
These modifiers are missing. John Grisham or J.K. Rowling would have added these literary flourishes. "Jesus said," generally is all the reader gets.
On one occasion we read "Jesus wept," the terse statement from John 11:35 young people usually choose when challenged to memorize a Bible verse to recite to their parents on Confirmation Sunday. This is the shortest verse in the Bible, hence its popularity.
But there is no language about Jesus laughing. The writers of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John must have concluded this side of the Master was not necessary for readers. That's a shame. Humor is the mechanic's grease of life. Without it, life can easily seem like drudgery. The existence of the earliest disciples was doubtlessly onerous and dangerous. Even though we don't read it, Jesus of Nazareth must have availed himself of the leaven of laughter to keep his wandering band together and moving forward.
There is a graphic sketch I treasure, made available from the group called the Fellowship of Merry Christians, depicting Jesus with his head thrown back in a guffaw. You and I don't read about this but it absolutely must have happened.
We also don't read about what Jesus and the Twelve did for amusement. Did they play any sports?
Since it is gridiron season, and I'm seeing a lot of this sport up close and personal this fall, I'm imagining what it would have been like if those first-century men had played football to blow off steam.
Jesus, of course, as the most important personage, would have played quarterback. Without a QB, there is no on-the-field decisionmaker, no one to start the play, no one to give authoritative instruction and to shout encouragement and critique.
But a quarterback can't win by himself, no matter how talented he is. He needs other skill players to carry the ball and catch it -- and ultimately score. John, the beloved disciple, might have been the "go-to" running back on the Galilean's team. John certainly saw himself as special; Jesus even identified him as his mother's guardian once He departed this life. Judas might have been the talented and passionate receiver who sometimes holds out and who doesn't show up for practice, because he feels he's not getting enough attention or respect. Judas abandons and betrays the team eventually, and this also happens with alarming regularity today at the professional level.
Yes, Jesus the quarterback needs a few skill players -- and perhaps today's corollary in this awkward metaphor are pastors and priests. I would add Sunday school teachers to that mix and shrewd financial people who, through their knowledge and experience, keep ministries operating.
More to the point, though, Jesus the quarterback needs a competent offensive line in front of him. He needs protected. He needs people to open a lane for him and for his skill players. The tackles, the guards, and the center may be the people He needs most. The people who bake the pies for fellowship dinners, who invite newcomers and who reclaim inactives for the community, who vacuum the sanctuary after a kids' program, who operate the sound system, who fire up the boiler on frigid mornings, and who shovel the sidewalks before worship are the foundation of the team.
The offensive line never gets the glory. Southeast Missouri State University Football Coach Tom Matukewicz says the O-line must have a special bond to be successful because they don't get the spotlight.
Jesus the quarterback has a special place in his heart for his O-line. If you are feeling unappreciated in your church, if no one seems to notice the vital work you do week-in and week-out, there is a certain QB who sees it.
Keep blocking, O-line. Keep protecting him. Jesus the quarterback won't forget.