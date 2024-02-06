Jesus, the host

Psalm 23, titled "The Lord, Shepherd and Host," (NAB) is one of my favorites. For most of my life, I really latched on to the "shepherd" role in the title and somehow, until more recently, completely overlooked the "and host" part. It is delightful to me that God would be so kind to help us relate to him through this language and imagery, to think about our Lord as someone who welcomes us in and puts together a banquet for us, wanting to nourish not only our bodies with "a feast of rich food and choice wines, juicy, rich food and pure, choice wines" as Isaiah 25:6 (NAB) says, but also nourish our minds, spirits, souls with good conversation, deep thought and love, in the same way we want to do these things for others when we invite them in to our homes.

Verses 5-6 (NAB) tell us about the generous host our God is: "You set a table before me in front of my enemies; You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Indeed, goodness and mercy will pursue me all the days of my life; I will dwell in the house of the LORD for endless days."

These are longings we can relate to: the desire to provide a place for people to abide and belong in. To feed and strengthen. To kindle fire and warmth and deep, deep peace in souls through a physical setting that does the same.

All these things, our God, our host, wants to do for us, too.