Jesus is the light of the world

"Christmas lights, Christmas lights, everywhere you go.
Up and down and all around, in ice and rain -- and sleet and snow.
Why lights, someone asks, always at Christmas season?
I can answer, not a task, Jesus is the reason."
My thoughts first fell on the subject of lights when I read about the events soon to be seen in my town. The ones, about which I've most recently read, are built around the color and brightness of Christmas lights. One is the annual Parade of Lights, and the other is the lighting of the Christmas tree downtown. I'm sure they will both be awesome. Beautiful, multicolored 1ights possess an aura of wonder and appreciation that lifts one's spirits. Regardless of how we feel, light brings a spirit of gladness of which nothing else can compare. I'm always awestruck at the twinkling, colorful spectacles I see at Christmas. In fact, regardless of when, I'm energized by seeing lights any time during the year. Remember the darkness that invades your world when your electricity is out. I feel as though I'm in a different era--one where I feel helpless and alone.
Often lights at Christmas bring scenes about Christmas. Our County Park has a beautiful display every year. The magnificent exhibits all have a treasured meaning to someone and they are a pleasure and joy to behold. Some scenes are built around the birth of Jesus; some are to memorialize loved ones that have died. Other displays are spiritual portraits that, most importantly, lift one's spirits. Viewing the landscapes, one after another, causes us to meditate on the important things in life, and especially on the birth of Jesus.
Many believe that Christmas lights and gifts are unnecessary hoopla at Christmas and that people over-commercialize the celebration of this awesome holiday. The baking, excessive gift-giving and over attention to entertaining, can overshadow the main purpose of Christmas.
"Where is Jesus in all of this?" we can ask. "Why do we perform all these acts to presumably celebrate the birth of a baby?"
We are sometimes worn to a frazzle and grouchy, when we shop -- often looking nervously at our check book, credit or debit card, and/or our bank account. Is this what God wanted? Shouldn't we all just attend church and present gifts to those most meaningful to us, or whom we believe needs a gift? Buying out of obligation doesn't seem to me like an appropriate reason to gift someone.
Many decorate their homes, businesses or other favorite areas, especially with lights. It can be an enjoyable experience. It gives many a reason to revisit the purpose of their lives, for a while. The garlands of lights and the sponsoring and participation in parades can be a good thing. I think that moderation and the recognition of purpose is the key to celebrating Christmas. Question how our celebration is honoring and bringing us closer to God. Does our hosting and attending gatherings and parties bring people together in closer fellowship and love? Do these get-to-gathers give us, or others, feelings of belongingness and encouragement and do they bring happiness to others as well as ourselves?
Scripture uses light, often, to bring out the connection between Jesus and light. John 1:4 says, "In him was life and the life was the light of men." Another connection, found within John 12:46 tells us, "I have come into the world as a light, so that no one who believes in Me should remain in darkness."
Both passages bring out the use of the word, light, in describing why Jesus came and what he brought--light. We need to choose light rather than darkness. Darkness absorbs everything so it can consume us. After examining the importance of light to our spirituality and well-being, I shall now, for sure, have more appreciation for the lights displayed at Christmastime.
