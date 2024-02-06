Jesus is the light of the world

"Christmas lights, Christmas lights, everywhere you go.

Up and down and all around, in ice and rain -- and sleet and snow.

Why lights, someone asks, always at Christmas season?

I can answer, not a task, Jesus is the reason."

My thoughts first fell on the subject of lights when I read about the events soon to be seen in my town. The ones, about which I've most recently read, are built around the color and brightness of Christmas lights. One is the annual Parade of Lights, and the other is the lighting of the Christmas tree downtown. I'm sure they will both be awesome. Beautiful, multicolored 1ights possess an aura of wonder and appreciation that lifts one's spirits. Regardless of how we feel, light brings a spirit of gladness of which nothing else can compare. I'm always awestruck at the twinkling, colorful spectacles I see at Christmas. In fact, regardless of when, I'm energized by seeing lights any time during the year. Remember the darkness that invades your world when your electricity is out. I feel as though I'm in a different era--one where I feel helpless and alone.

Often lights at Christmas bring scenes about Christmas. Our County Park has a beautiful display every year. The magnificent exhibits all have a treasured meaning to someone and they are a pleasure and joy to behold. Some scenes are built around the birth of Jesus; some are to memorialize loved ones that have died. Other displays are spiritual portraits that, most importantly, lift one's spirits. Viewing the landscapes, one after another, causes us to meditate on the important things in life, and especially on the birth of Jesus.