But the story doesn't end with Good Friday or Holy Saturday -- it continues. Jesus does not remain dead. He rises. God is alive.

Pope Benedict XVI continued, "Only through the failure of Good Friday, only through the deathly stillness of Holy Saturday could the disciples be led to grasp who Jesus really was and what his proclamation truly meant. God had to die for them, so he could truly live in them. Their image that they had formed of God, into which they tried to force him, had to be destroyed so that they could see ... him who always remains the infinitely greater."

We killed God, but our own abilities do not limit God, and our own beliefs or disbeliefs do not change truth. It's something, I think, those disciples walking to Emmaus had the timid audacity to hope in. Even a tenuous faith allows us to walk with the living Christ.

Pope Francis said, "May the Lord free us ... from being Christians without hope, who live as if the Lord were not risen, as if our problems were the center of our lives."

We no longer have to live as if our problems are the center of our lives. They are not. We serve a living God who lives in, with and through us. This God transforms our confusion as he walks alongside us to our homes, speaks to us in our conversations, and gives us his presence at our tables. Our God is alive and can now become the center of everything.

Sister Aemiliana LÃ¶hr, O.S.B., wrote, "There is only one thing left for us to do: obey the angel. We are to tell the seekers, the doubters, those who have no belief: 'He is not here. He is risen, as he said. ... Have a mind for the things that are above, not for those on earth.'"

Let us not live as if God is dead. Let us invite God into the grit, the doubt, the questions of our lives and of our day.

Jesus is alive. That changes everything.