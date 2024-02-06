Jesus, Felix and me

A very long time ago, at least for me it was, I worked two summers in a steel fabricating plant.

The work was desultory but honest.

As a 1970s-era college student needing employment in the summer, I labored alongside much older men who clearly were bored by their work.

The job paid them well enough, though, so no one gave any thought of quitting.

I remember two names from Pittsburgh Des Moines Steel Company, a business concern now long defunct: Felix, the heavily muscled supervisor who never left the shop and who managed the crew; and Shorty, a mostly quiet jack-of-all-trades who was extraordinarily sensitive about his hair loss.

Shorty came to work in a ball cap each morning and with one fluid moment, slid a hard hat onto his head so that no one would see his baldness.

But we all knew he was follicly challenged.

One day, the college kids, of which I was a member, were assigned a task and given instructions on how to perform it.

Convinced there was a better way, I went to Felix and proposed an alternative.

He listened for about 15 seconds, in my recollection.

"Why are you making trouble?" he shouted.

"Go do your job!" Felix demanded, adding a few choice words not suitable for a general circulation newspaper.

A lot of years have passed, and I've been on both sides.

I've been a manager and I've been managed.

When you're in the latter state, experience teaches that no one in authority really wants to hear your ideas.

I learned this in my teens and now, as a mostly grizzled man in my early sixties, I'm persuaded little has changed.

After the memorable encounter with Felix, I mainly stopped offering ideas to any of the managers I've had along the journey of life.

On the rare occasions when I've veered from that philosophy, I have felt foolish afterward.

In the faces of those managers, many of whose names I've now forgotten, I saw Felix's sneer.

"Go do your job."

To be completely transparent, I've had a few occasions in the past when I became Felix to the people with whose charge I was entrusted.

"Can we meet about this, Jeff?

"No, we don't need to meet. Everyone just needs to do their jobs."

I actually said those words.

In that moment, this author became Felix.

Maybe it is the circle of life and inevitable for this to happen.

Whatever the case, today I yield to higher authority, keep my head down and do what I'm told.

Was Jesus different?

In a sense, Jesus of Nazareth was not only the incarnate of God, not only the suffering servant, not only the Savior.