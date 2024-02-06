Jesus eschewed social distancing

This past Wednesday, one of our local supermarkets set aside an hour for older people to come and shop for groceries. "Older people," in this instance, may be identified as people 60 and over.

Voila! I qualified.

As a member of the age demographic most vulnerable to the coronavirus, it was thoughtful for store managers to think of us chronologically advanced folks in this time of crisis.

The "old folks" hour, as I'm calling it, was 6-7 a.m.

I was there with my wife-approved list. Alas, of the six items she asked me to procure, the supermarket only had three.

Many of the shelves were bare.

Toilet paper. No dice.

Paper towels. Good luck.

Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, what -- are you kidding?

Bread. Nope.

As a former Russian language student in high school, while walking the supermarket aisles in the early morning, I began to think of what grocery shopping must have been like in the Soviet Union.

Our Slavic teacher, Mr. Klimchak, used to regale us with stories about the old Soviet department store in Moscow, called Gum.

A huge store, the largest he'd ever seen, with virtually no consumer goods.

Nothing to buy.

There were long lines in the 1970s, Klimchak said, for the few items the Gum did have -- a carton of eggs, a pound of bacon, a gallon of milk.

Not a whole lot different than the third week of March 2020 in Cape Girardeau County.

It's amazing how the synapses of the brain work.

Empty shelves to Soviet stores.

For me, when I consider almost anything, my mind eventually turns to Jesus.

There were no grocery stores in Palestine in the first century. Although the gospels don't provide this level of detail, we can accurately infer Jesus and his disciples didn't shop but subsisted on the generosity of others.

Those 13 men were poor, certainly not destitute because each of them had a vocational background, but constant traveling made wage earning impossible.

Jesus left us nothing written in his own hand, no diary or journal, so what we know about his daily life leaves something to be desired.

When Jesus had a headache, there was no aspirin.

When a disciple came down with something contagious, there was no practical way to protect yourself.

I am humbled to realize how much of a better person Jesus was.

He didn't self-shelter.