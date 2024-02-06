Jesus and Q&A

Something a person should learn in writing for a newspaper is to make sure a pronoun clearly refers to its correct antecedent.

Case in point: I recently saw a large welcome sign at the Indiana-Ohio border. The placard carried the emblem of the Buckeye State plus the following declarative sentence -- "Find it here."

Find what?

What is the antecedent for the pronoun "it?" The reader is left to guess.

Find work? Find happiness? Find the answer to life's most persistent questions?

No doubt a marketing firm was paid a hefty fee by the state of Ohio for the pithy three-word phrase.

Maybe the slogan, full of intended ambivalence, is a work of genius because the meaning is in the eye of the beholder.

Ambivalence is not terribly helpful, however, when the desire is to understand clearly.

Another example

Travel for any length on a busy highway or a well-used stretch of interstate and this four-word sentence eventually will be witnessed through the front windshield: "Jesus is the answer."

Uh-huh. Given my own faith profession, I won't disagree, but I will confess some confusion, because what's the question here?

Once again, purposeful ambivalence seems to be the point of the phrase, but for those who value clarity, such sentences are maddening.

What may be needed here is the Socratic method.

Socrates, the great fifth-century B.C.E. philosopher, believed in asking and answering questions to stimulate critical thinking, to draw out ideas and to expose underlying presuppositions.

An answer without a preceding question isn't helpful so I suggest some queries that perhaps Socrates might approve.

"Are you finding it hard to discover a purpose for living? JESUS IS THE ANSWER.