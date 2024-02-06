Janet Koenig creates painted quilts to add flair to local barns

When Janet Koenig started painting barn quilts, she started seeing old barns in a new light -- and when Ellen Frye, who with her husband Steve owns Eggers and Company General Store and Bed and Breakfast in Farrar, Missouri, saw what she was up to, she knew she had to have one.

"Janet is the barn quilt painter, and we were the 20th barn quilt she's done in one year," Ellen Frye says.

"It's really taken off," she adds.

Koenig says she first saw a barn quilt on a friend's structure.

"I fell in love with it and decided I wanted one," Koenig says.

Janet Koenig, left, and Ellen Frye, right, pose for a photo in front of Ellen's barn and barn quilt made by Janet at Eggers and Company General Store Bed and Breakfast Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 in Farrar. This is Janet's 20th barn quilt with a Grandmother's Flower Garden style and plans to continue to make her barn quilt trail throughout Perry County. Andrew J. Whitaker

So she made one for her own barn, then for her brother-in-law's barn, and along the way was thinking about barn quilt trails she'd seen in magazines and heard of in other Midwestern states.

"I thought it would be neat if we could have a trail here in Perry County," Koenig says.

"All I had to do was start hanging a couple, that spurred an interest," she says.

She's made 21 in the year she's been painting them.

Not all are visible from the road, she says, but the goal is to get a barn quilt trail started.

Janet Koenig's Grandmother's Flower Garden quilt style hangs at Eggers and Company General Store Bed and Breakfast Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 in Farrar. She plans to continue to make her barn quilt trail throughout Perry County. Andrew J. Whitaker

All that would be needed would be a map and, of course, sites that are easily visible from the road, Frye says.

But that's in the works.

Frye says she commissioned Koenig to paint a barn quilt in the "Grandmother's Flower Garden" pattern, and chose colors that historically have been special in relation to Eggers and Company.

Since Frye's grandparents owned Eggers and Company for 46 years, and one of Frye's fondest memories is of her grandmother's flower garden, she says it was a great fit.