Carisa Stark and Matt Ruesler are passionate about beer. Together, they own the Jackson Street BrewCo, located at 106 N. Jackson St. in downtown Perryville, Missouri. They opened the brewery in 2016, but Stark was already in business downtown.

"When I moved to town in 2013, there were 13 storefronts that were empty in downtown Perryville," Stark says. "I saw an opportunity to open up a great restaurant. Now there are no empty storefronts, and we occupy three of those storefronts with Mary Jane Burgers & Brew, our party room and Jackson Street BrewCo."

Ruesler worked for Stark as executive chef at Mary Jane Burgers & Brew, and had been a longtime home beer brewer. Though the restaurant doesn't serve the beer brewed by Jackson Street BrewCo -- the two are separate entities -- it's a quick walk over to the Tap Room to sample their craft beer.

"I always wanted to brew our own beer. Instead of opening a brewery inside Mary Jane Burgers & Brew, we went into the building next to us and opened a brewery together," Stark says.

Jackson Street BrewCo specializes in regional craft beer.

The wood fire stove at Jackson Street Brewco Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 in Perryville. Jackson Street Brewco offers wood fired pizza, appetizers, eight taps and 32 styles of beer they rotate. Andrew J. Whitaker

"It's always about brewing a good craft beer for people to enjoy, so we want to get as wide a variety as we can," Ruesler says. "When people come in, there is always something different on tap, and maybe something they haven't seen around. We try to keep things fresh and different."

They serve only beer on tap in the Tap Room, and it is, for the most part, brewed in small batches of 10 to 31 gallons. Ruesler says within the next year they plan to sell some select bottle brews from the Tap Room.

Stark says the Tap Room is busy every day it's open -- it's closed Monday and Tuesday -- and it's not just locals who frequent the place.

"The brewery is a destination brewery," she says. "We are seeing travelers from a large radius all around Missouri and Illinois, because craft beer is so popular right now."

Ruesler says he believes craft beers are popular because beer lovers are looking for something new.

A variety of growlers and beer related books are seen at Jackson Street Brewco Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 in Perryville. Jackson Street Brewco offers wood fired pizza, appetizers, eight taps and 32 styles of beer they rotate. Andrew J. Whitaker

"I think it's because it goes against the path already walked," Ruesler says. "People are looking for diversity within the beer that they drink. They are looking for opportunities to try new things, and to expand their palates and to see what else is out there."

They usually have about eight different varieties of beer on tap.

"Our tried and true recipes that we brew on a regular basis, they are our flagship beers and we brew those in larger batches," he says.

Some of those mainstays include a honey kÃ¸lsch (a German-style hybrid beer, made with local honey), an altbier (also a German-style beer) and a pepper pale ale, made with poblano peppers roasted in a wood-fired oven.